The Worst Store-Bought Mimosa Is Completely Bubble-Free

If you're a fellow mimosa enthusiast, you'll know it's pretty hard to mess one up. You can stick with an OG mimosa recipe fit for a crowd or zhuzh it up with fun flavors like pineapple or peach, and maybe throw in some fruit slices and a fun garnish. All are acceptable. What's not acceptable, though, is the kind of bubble-free mimosa that we discovered when we set out to rank nine store-bought mimosa brands from worst to best.

The worst store-bought mimosa was Soleil's Mango Mimosa, an iteration of the Soleil Mimosa brand. The drink was lacking in flavor and bubbles, so flat and dull that we can't recommend it to anyone. In comparison to other store-bought mimosas on the list, this one is unremarkable and accompanied by a bitter aftertaste. The worst part was that the lack of carbonation made it taste as if it had gone flat after sitting on the counter for multiple days.