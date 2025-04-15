If you've never had canned chicken before, let's get one thing out of the way: Don't knock it until you try it. Canned chicken is surrounded by tragic myths and rumors you should really stop believing. It's a great source of easy protein when you're running low on cash, time, or energy, and you can dress it up in tons of ways. You just have to get a good brand to truly unlock the potential of canned chicken. Fortunately for you, we went ahead and ranked 13 canned chicken brands from worst to best, giving you a great starting place the next time you head to the grocery store. And from us? Swanson is definitely the worst canned chicken brand we tried.

Now, Swanson as a brand does a lot of things right. Its broths are top-notch, and it has a strong focus on poultry products in general that makes you think it'd have an edge with canned chicken, too. Tragically, that just isn't the case. In fact, our taster didn't even try this chicken because there was tons of fatty skin and discoloration in the can. Out of an abundance of caution, they refrained from tasting it just in case the discoloration happened to be blood or blood clots. This canned chicken is also packed with bio-engineered ingredients and preservatives, so it gets a hard pass from us.