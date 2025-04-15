Lindt Vs Godiva: Who Makes The Better Boxed Chocolates?
There's something decadent and slightly boujee about a box of chocolates, isn't there? Whether you're giving it as a gift or receiving it from a loved one, it simply adds that special, elevated aesthetic touch that can't be matched by a single chocolate bar. When Tasting Table took a closer look at 25 chocolate brands, Godiva ranked as number eight, and Lindt overtook it by ranking at number seven. But does this apply to the brand's respective store-bought boxed chocolates as well? Yup, it does. On our in-house taste test, Lindt had a better box of chocolates than Godiva.
Part of the charm found in boxed chocolates is the variety and being able to sample different textures and flavors. Godiva chocolates don't deliver on that note, as the brand's selection leaves a lot to be desired: You'll only find three flavors in the 3.8-ounce package. Speaking of scarcity, our reviewer reported paying a hefty price for the chocolate box, only to find a mere nine chocolate pieces inside of it — a sentiment reflected by other customers as well. The taste of the candies is nothing special either; by tasting kind of cheap, they don't really match the fancy exterior of the box.
Lindt's chocolates delivered a better texture
We have to be honest here — Lindt's box of chocolates still didn't rank particularly high, only managing to climb to number eight out of 12. That said, the brand landed two places higher than Godiva, and for a good reason. Similar to Godiva, the flair is mostly found in the package, while the chocolates are subpar in quality. However, there are some deeper elements of texture that elevate them in comparison to not just Godiva's chocolates but also to the classic Lindt Lindor truffles. Customers praise the smooth creaminess found inside the truffles. On the flavor side of things, the gem of the box is actually the white chocolate, leading to some disappointment for some that only two white truffles come in the box.
All things considered, Lindt's boxed chocolates are better than Godiva's, at least in the batch that we sampled. Its box holds more variety and texture, ultimately giving the customers a better value for their money. Lindt's chocolates are also kinder to your wallet, since they're going for $1.69 per ounce in comparison with Godiva's eye-watering $2.38 per ounce.