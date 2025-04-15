Lindt Vs Godiva: Who Makes The Better Boxed Chocolates?

There's something decadent and slightly boujee about a box of chocolates, isn't there? Whether you're giving it as a gift or receiving it from a loved one, it simply adds that special, elevated aesthetic touch that can't be matched by a single chocolate bar. When Tasting Table took a closer look at 25 chocolate brands, Godiva ranked as number eight, and Lindt overtook it by ranking at number seven. But does this apply to the brand's respective store-bought boxed chocolates as well? Yup, it does. On our in-house taste test, Lindt had a better box of chocolates than Godiva.

Part of the charm found in boxed chocolates is the variety and being able to sample different textures and flavors. Godiva chocolates don't deliver on that note, as the brand's selection leaves a lot to be desired: You'll only find three flavors in the 3.8-ounce package. Speaking of scarcity, our reviewer reported paying a hefty price for the chocolate box, only to find a mere nine chocolate pieces inside of it — a sentiment reflected by other customers as well. The taste of the candies is nothing special either; by tasting kind of cheap, they don't really match the fancy exterior of the box.