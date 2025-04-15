The Grocery Store With The Absolute Best Store-Bought Gravy

Imagine doing the serious work of whipping up mashed spuds. Would you want to go through the time and effort of following our tips for the best mashed potatoes just to mess it all up with disappointing gravy? One of our writers here at Tasting Table went on a culinary campaign to uncover the best (and worst) store-bought gravy. Based on their rankings, ShopRite's Bowl & Basket Chicken Gravy comes in first place as the most delicious and affordable option on the list, leaving other well-known brands like Campbell's and McCormick in the dust.

Bowl & Basket's Chicken Gravy proved to be smooth and perfectly savory, heating up to an ideal thickness on the stove. The prominent chicken flavor is just enough to tickle your tastebuds, but not enough to overpower them. Beyond the thick gravy liquid, the mixture contains tiny pieces of chicken, adding even more umami flavor to the overall result. It also boasted the low price of $1.19 on Shoprite's website, making it one of the cheapest gravies our writer tested.