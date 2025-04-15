The One Pasta You Should Never Have To Drain, According To Alton Brown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pretty much all types of pasta, whether fresh or boxed, need to be boiled before they're consumed. And while you might reserve a cup or two of pasta water to thin out your sauce, pasta is usually drained of its cooking liquid. However, according to Alton Brown, the one pasta you should never have to drain is macaroni and cheese. In a video posted to YouTube, Brown shares a recipe for stovetop mac and cheese that's truly a one-pot meal.

Instead of boiling the macaroni in a deep pot filled with water, Brown insists on pouring over just enough water to barely cover the pasta before bringing the pot to a boil. This small amount of water will not only cook the water but also serves as a binding agent for the creamy, cheesy sauce you pour over next. Boiling the pasta in the water for five to eight minutes will help a portion of the water evaporate while also drawing the pasta's starches out. That concentrated starchy water is the perfect binder and thinner for the cream sauce he mixes in a glass measuring cup as the pasta is boiling. The sauce is a blend of evaporated milk, spices, and eggs for an extra-rich and silky smooth foundation to melt the different types of cheese he subsequently stirs into the pot.