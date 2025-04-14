Chef Boyardee's Worst Canned Pasta, According To Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's an alluring aura around canned pastas that's difficult to ignore. Maybe it's the fact that they're inspired by classic Italian dishes like ravioli and lasagna or Italian-American recipes like spaghetti and meatballs. Or maybe it's just their nostalgia factor. No matter the reason, there's no denying that only one canned pasta brand reigns supreme, and it's Chef Boyardee. Created in 1928 by Hector Boiardi and his brothers Paul and Mario, the Chef Boyardee company has secured itself as an American staple — so much so that its canned ravioli kept American soldiers fed during World War II. Years later, it remains a beloved meal in most American households since it appeases the pickiest of eaters and takes less than a few minutes to make. Plus, Chef Boyardee canned pastas are a great meal for anyone shopping on a budget. However, not all of these dishes are worth your money, and there's one you should avoid at all costs. It's the Mini Spaghetti Rings and Meatballs.

If you're looking for a lackluster meal that fails to replicate everything that makes spaghetti and meatballs iconic, this is it. This canned pasta is so disappointing that when Tasting Table ranked Chef Boyardee products, it placed last. Unfortunately, there's nothing appetizing about this food. The spaghetti rings are extremely small and so delicate that they immediately become one with the sauce when you start stirring it. The pasta also has zero texture and quickly dissolves on your tongue. It's like you're eating air that's cosplaying as spaghetti. Plus, the pasta-to-sauce ratio is severely miscalculated. Instead of having an equal amount of both, you get mainly sauce and a whisper of spaghetti rings. Considering the pasta is clearly advertised on the packaging, it's a shame you hardly get to enjoy it.