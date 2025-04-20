We're Begging You Not To Put A Pizza Box In The Oven

There's nothing more convenient than ordering delivery pizza straight to your door. It's cheap, it's easy, and it's incredibly delicious. Sometimes, though, your eyes might be bigger than your stomach when ordering, or you want to save some extra slices for lunch the next day. In this situation, you might think of just placing the pizza, box and all, into the oven. After all, why dirty an extra dish, right? Well, we're begging you not to do this, as it's incredibly dangerous for a number of reasons.

First and perhaps foremost, cardboard pizza boxes are flammable, meaning they can easily catch fire when placed in a hot oven. Paper and cardboard can ignite at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and if your pizza box is sopping wet with pizza grease (which is probably is), that can create a pretty gnarly fire in your kitchen. Similarly, the inks used to decorate your pizza box start to combust at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, if your pizza box is touching the sides or top of your oven, or there are any extra metal or plastic pieces touching your box, this significantly increases the risk of fire.

Placing pizza boxes in the oven can potentially impact your health, as well. Some pizza boxes are manufactured with chemicals, such as diisobutyl phthalate and perfluorinated compounds, that can cause a range of negative health effects. In some studies, these chemicals have shown to cause liver and kidney damage, birth abnormalities, and cancer.