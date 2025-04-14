When it comes to making your barbecue shine, there are plenty of ways to stand out in the neighborhood. Investing in a fancy grill, selecting the right cuts of meat, or making sure you're using one of these 13 absolute best types of wood can guarantee a better meal. Although, everyone knows that a good barbecue truly comes down to the sauce. We set out to rank 10 store-bought bourbon barbecue sauces, and after intense deliberation, found that Kosmos Q Maple Bourbon BBQ Glaze just couldn't stand the heat.

The maple bourbon glaze missed the mark in terms of consistency and flavor. It's exceptionally thin and sticky, not exactly an ideal companion for the strong flavors of smoked meat. The sweetness is what truly hit a nerve though — the maple essence was overwhelming, and the bourbon was hardly noticeable. The Kosmos Q Maple Bourbon BBQ Glaze might make a good addition to other sauces at the end of the cooking process, we don't recommend using it as a standalone sauce in terms of getting that rich bourbon barbecue flavor on your meats.