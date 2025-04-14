The Worst Bourbon Barbecue Sauce You Can Buy, According To Our Taste Test
When it comes to making your barbecue shine, there are plenty of ways to stand out in the neighborhood. Investing in a fancy grill, selecting the right cuts of meat, or making sure you're using one of these 13 absolute best types of wood can guarantee a better meal. Although, everyone knows that a good barbecue truly comes down to the sauce. We set out to rank 10 store-bought bourbon barbecue sauces, and after intense deliberation, found that Kosmos Q Maple Bourbon BBQ Glaze just couldn't stand the heat.
The maple bourbon glaze missed the mark in terms of consistency and flavor. It's exceptionally thin and sticky, not exactly an ideal companion for the strong flavors of smoked meat. The sweetness is what truly hit a nerve though — the maple essence was overwhelming, and the bourbon was hardly noticeable. The Kosmos Q Maple Bourbon BBQ Glaze might make a good addition to other sauces at the end of the cooking process, we don't recommend using it as a standalone sauce in terms of getting that rich bourbon barbecue flavor on your meats.
Kosmos Q Maple Bourbon BBQ Glaze doesn't measure up
The Kosmos Q brand began in 2009 on the coattails of a dream and with about $500 in the owner's back pocket. Kosmo, the brand's creator, had spent years working in the restaurant industry, particularly at barbecue establishments, and eventually began experimenting with his own recipes. He entered (and won) multiple barbecue championships with his recipes, bought a food truck, started a YouTube channel, and now sells his Kosmos Q products globally. The brand's mission is to not only make fantastic barbecue, but to teach upcoming aficionados what they need to know to master the grill.
The Maple Bourbon BBQ Glaze is just one of Kosmos Q's many barbecue products. The brand sells multiple barbecue rubs (because yes, it's spelled 'barbecue' not 'barbeque'), injections, brines, soaks, sauces, and glazes. We were the only ones unhappy with the consistency of the maple bourbon glaze, with several other customers leaving reviews that it tastes "like straight maple syrup" or that they're "not a fan of the flavor." If you're a sweet barbecue fan, this might be a hit for you, but they still recommend pairing it with another sauce to make up for the watery consistency.