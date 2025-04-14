The Absolute Best Goodles Mac And Cheese Is Also Vegan
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As its name implies, Goodles is a mac and cheese company committed to a good product both in terms of taste and health. They offer numerous flavors of mac and cheese that are packed with protein and fiber for a meal that's as delicious as it is nutritious. Tasting Table staff tasted and ranked every Goodles mac and cheese to find that their best product is also vegan.
We ranked Goodles Vegan is Believin' mac and cheese as number one, not just for plant-based diets, but for cheese lovers too. In fact, the taste tester said that the white cheddar vegan cheese sauce tasted more like cheese than many of the other dairy cheese contenders. The criteria for the taste test were the texture of the pasta, the consistency of the sauce, and the overall flavor of the mac and cheese as a whole. The cheese sauce was very complex, offering a balance of umami, nutty, and sharp notes you'd associate with white cheddar.
Despite vegan cheese's infamy for poor melting quality, the Vegan is Believin' cheese sauce is as creamy, gooey, and melty as can be. Plus, the fusilli used in the box is the perfect type of pasta to trap all that thick cheese sauce in every curve of the spiral. The final factor that contributed to this vegan mac and cheese's winning spot is its versatility; it's a tasty nutrient-packed meal on its own, but it lends well to all kinds of ingredient and dish pairings.
Goodles Vegan is Believin' customer reviews and pairings
Reviews from Amazon and stores like Target where Goodles are sold have expressed the same glowing praises for the vegan mac and cheese as our ranking. Vegan and lactose and tolerant customers say it's by far the best vegan mac and cheese they've ever had and buy it by the caseful. The sauce is described as smooth, not sticky, and ultra creamy with an equally rich and flavorful palate. Customers also praised Goodles for directions that specify using plant-based milk and plant-based butter instead of just water as the foundation for the cheese sauce. We have a ranking of vegan butters for you to explore as well; we love this Miyokos plant butter made with cashew and coconut oil.
As for this mac and cheese's versatility, you can try many of our tricks to upgrade boxed macaroni and cheese. You can add extra flavor to the mac and cheese with additional spices like mustard powder, paprika, cayenne, and a pinch of nutmeg. If you don't have many spices in your cabinet, you can drizzle a store-bought chili oil like this chili crunch from Momofuku over a bowl of mac and cheese to complement the umami flavor with some heat and the smooth, creamy texture with some crunch. Add frozen veggies like this bag of Amazon brand frozen broccoli florets or cauliflower florets to the pasta as it simmers before pouring the sauce over.