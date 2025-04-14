The Absolute Best Goodles Mac And Cheese Is Also Vegan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As its name implies, Goodles is a mac and cheese company committed to a good product both in terms of taste and health. They offer numerous flavors of mac and cheese that are packed with protein and fiber for a meal that's as delicious as it is nutritious. Tasting Table staff tasted and ranked every Goodles mac and cheese to find that their best product is also vegan.

We ranked Goodles Vegan is Believin' mac and cheese as number one, not just for plant-based diets, but for cheese lovers too. In fact, the taste tester said that the white cheddar vegan cheese sauce tasted more like cheese than many of the other dairy cheese contenders. The criteria for the taste test were the texture of the pasta, the consistency of the sauce, and the overall flavor of the mac and cheese as a whole. The cheese sauce was very complex, offering a balance of umami, nutty, and sharp notes you'd associate with white cheddar.

Despite vegan cheese's infamy for poor melting quality, the Vegan is Believin' cheese sauce is as creamy, gooey, and melty as can be. Plus, the fusilli used in the box is the perfect type of pasta to trap all that thick cheese sauce in every curve of the spiral. The final factor that contributed to this vegan mac and cheese's winning spot is its versatility; it's a tasty nutrient-packed meal on its own, but it lends well to all kinds of ingredient and dish pairings.