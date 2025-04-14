The Classic Cocktail You Need To Try With A Matcha-Infused Twist

Drinks may come and go on bar menus, but there's always a spot reserved for the bold gin and tonic. This mix of botanical gin and bubbly tonic water is super easy to make, and even easier to enjoy. If you love your classic G&T but want to shake things up a little, there's one surprising ingredient that can do just that: matcha.

No, we aren't trolling — when incorporated, the earthy, slightly sweet flavor of this traditional Japanese green tea powder can make for a fascinating pair with the gin's botanical vibes and the bright acidity of the lime juice. Plus, once added (especially if you use the high-quality, ceremonial-grade matcha), the powder can add a silky-smooth texture to make your drink even more interesting.

But the best part has to be how, true to G&T's spirit, even this matcha-inspired trick is easy to implement. Just whisk a bit of matcha with hot water until it's smooth, mix it with your gin, and top with tonic as usual. Boom — you've got a gorgeous green cocktail that tastes amazing and even sneaks some antioxidants into your happy hour!