The Classic Cocktail You Need To Try With A Matcha-Infused Twist
Drinks may come and go on bar menus, but there's always a spot reserved for the bold gin and tonic. This mix of botanical gin and bubbly tonic water is super easy to make, and even easier to enjoy. If you love your classic G&T but want to shake things up a little, there's one surprising ingredient that can do just that: matcha.
No, we aren't trolling — when incorporated, the earthy, slightly sweet flavor of this traditional Japanese green tea powder can make for a fascinating pair with the gin's botanical vibes and the bright acidity of the lime juice. Plus, once added (especially if you use the high-quality, ceremonial-grade matcha), the powder can add a silky-smooth texture to make your drink even more interesting.
But the best part has to be how, true to G&T's spirit, even this matcha-inspired trick is easy to implement. Just whisk a bit of matcha with hot water until it's smooth, mix it with your gin, and top with tonic as usual. Boom — you've got a gorgeous green cocktail that tastes amazing and even sneaks some antioxidants into your happy hour!
More ways to incorporate matcha into your gin and tonic
So you've tried the basic matcha gin and tonic and you're thinking, "This is pretty good!" Well, buckle up, because we're about to kick things up a notch. The first idea is a matcha simple syrup. It's exactly what it sounds like — just mix matcha with hot water, stir in equal parts sugar until it dissolves, and voilà. For any future matcha G&Ts, instead of adding matcha and sweetener separately, just stir a teaspoon or two to taste. And whenever you feel like having a DIY matcha latte instead of a cocktail? This syrup also has you covered.
Another idea is to make matcha ice cubes, which is awesome if you like to take your time with your drink. Mix some strong matcha, freeze in an ice tray, and drop these into your regular G&T. The first couple of sips should taste pretty much like your usual G&T. But as the matcha ice cubes melt, they gradually "tint" the drink, giving you more flavor – imagine having both a classic drink and a matcha-flavored version all rolled into one.
And if you're trying to impress your friends (or just want to up your Instagram game), matcha powder can make an awesome garnish. Mix some matcha with some honey or agave on a plate, then dip your glass rim into it and build your drink as usual. Not only does the final result look fancy, but you get an extra hit of matcha flavor with every sip, Margarita-salt-rim-style!