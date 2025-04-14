Keep Your Feta Cheese Creamy And Fresh With This Simple Storage Tip

Whether you enjoy chunks of feta straight from the container or prefer to crumble the creamy cheese over salads and into bejeweled baked spreads, we can all agree that feta is delicious. So, it's only natural that we share the same sad sentiment when the once-velvety cheese becomes prematurely parched and unpleasantly brittle. Luckily, there is one very important storage tip that will ensure that feta remains its freshest and creamiest for longer. All you need to do is keep the feta bathed in brine.

Brine is essential to the longevity of feta. The salty liquid not only hinders microbial growth, but it prevents quality from becoming compromised as it helps feta preserve its tangy taste and retain moisture, which allows the cheese to remain lusciously soft. If you happen to purchase vacuum-sealed or dry-packed feta, however, all hope isn't lost. With the exception of crumbled cheese, dry-packed feta can still benefit drastically from being kept in brine. Simply whisk one and a half teaspoons of salt and one cup of water together before pouring the liquid into a container and plunging in blocks of "thirsty" feta.

To ensure the best results, we also suggest replacing the brine frequently. Ideally, murky-looking liquid should be refreshed every few days — don't worry, there are dozens of uses for all that leftover brine. Additionally, be sure to store the feta in an airtight container in the fridge as this will minimize the risk of oxidation and slow the rate of spoilage, respectively.