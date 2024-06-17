How Long Does Opened Feta Cheese Last In The Fridge?

Nothing is worse than excitedly unwrapping a block of cheese from your fridge only to be met with a pungent, yeasty smell. That's right — another block bites the dust; your feta has expired. In theory, it's actually quite difficult to let feta cheese go bad. When the feta is contained in liquid (like oil or brine), it can last as long as six months when kept in its original container. However, that's much longer than its dry counterparts, which head firmly downhill at the end of a single week. If you buy blocks of dry feta, you'll tend to notice a bitter taste after just a few days, with it becoming inedible after seven days.

It really makes a difference which type of feta packaging you choose. In short, if you want longer to enjoy delicious recipes like feta and orzo-stuffed peppers and baked feta dip, you should aim to extend your cheese's shelf life by packaging it in liquid. You can't freeze feta without entirely changing its texture and risking its taste profile. Similarly, it has an abysmally short existence when left dry unless you wish to use it up as a topping. It's a no-brainer: Look for feta sold in liquid or make your own brine by mixing salt with water and entirely submerging your cheese for storage. You can even reuse the leftover feta brine as a cooking ingredient for meat dishes, such as roasted chicken. It's handy to have around.