Why Fried Chicken Tastes So Much Better At A Restaurant (And How To Replicate It At Home)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fried chicken is one of those meals that is craveable and satisfying; the first bite into a well-made, perfectly crispy and juicy piece of fried chicken is like the holy grail of treats. And perhaps that's why we prefer to eat it at a restaurant rather than make it at home; somehow, fried chicken always tastes better when someone else makes it. Seeking to demystify the reasons, Tasting Table asked Lambert Givens, Executive Chef at Hunter's Kitchen & Bar in Boston, to explain the key factors that make restaurant fried chicken so good. "The combination of high-quality chicken, a well-seasoned coating, and proper frying techniques all play a role in making restaurant fried chicken so delicious," he said.

To make restaurant-quality fried chicken at home, start with the best quality chicken you can afford. Some experts recommend you buy a whole chicken and break it down yourself, which will save you money and help you control the shape and size of the pieces. The next step might be the number one thing to keep in mind when trying to replicate restaurant fried chicken at home, according to Givens. "The key to achieving that restaurant-style fried chicken in your own kitchen is all about proper seasoning and marinating," he says. "This step is essential for ensuring a delicious, flavorful result!"

To infuse the chicken with flavor and guarantee the meat stays juicy, brining or marinating the meat is a game-changer. Soaking the chicken in buttermilk is traditional, but think outside the box and use other flavorful liquids like pickle brine. If you like it spicy, you can add some of the liquid from canned pickled jalapeños to the brine.