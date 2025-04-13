How Long Prosciutto Lasts In The Fridge And How To Keep It In Peak Condition
Whether you're partial to prosciutto di Parma or a devout fan of prosciutto di San Daniele, crudo of any variety tastes best when it's at its freshest. Along with boasting vibrant pink hues and pearly white marbling, freshly carved slices smell richly fragrant, taste more complex, and are especially buttery on the palate. This is why it's so important not just to keep tabs on prosciutto's shelf life but to take every measure necessary when it comes to storage so that slices of prosciutto remain at their prime for longer.
A whole leg of prosciutto can last for weeks in a deli's display case based on the way in which the meat was cured. As soon as it's carved, however, the shelf life of the meat instantly starts to dwindle due to the increased exposure to air and bacteria. With both quality and safety at stake, this is why prosciutto is usually sliced to order. This is also why it's best enjoyed promptly. After all, freshly carved crudo — but even vacuum-sealed packages of prosciutto that have been opened — will only keep for a maximum of five days in the fridge before taste and texture are impacted, and spoilage starts to set in. If the kind you bought is still in the original vacuum-sealed packaging and unopened, it should keep until the use-by date on the packaging.
Naturally, the shelf life of prosciutto will depend largely on how well the cured meat is kept. In addition to housing the cured ham in the fridge, there are a few other tricks to abide by that can help you store prosciutto like a pro.
A guide to effectively storing sliced prosciutto
Similar to other cold cuts and deli meats, freshly carved prosciutto is often layered between plastic sheets before being covered in waxy food paper. Given that these materials already act as a protective barrier against the elements, prosciutto can be kept in its original packaging. For extra protection, however, the plastic-separated sheets can also be moved into an airtight container.
Where prosciutto is kept is just as important as how it's kept. The cured meat must be stored in a fridge that's set to about 40 degrees Fahrenheit — the freezer only ruins its composition. As for where exactly to place prosciutto, we recommend keeping the slices towards the lower back zone where temperatures tend to be the coldest and most constant. To minimize quality-altering fluctuations in temperature, we also suggest keeping fridge doors closed and promptly returning leftovers to their chilly storage space. But, that's not all. Keeping prosciutto in pristine condition also means limiting cross-contamination by handling the cured ham with clean hands and spotless utensils.
Since prosciutto won't last for long, we suggest buying the cured meat in modest quantities and always being on the lookout for signs of spoilage. Rancid aromas coupled with darkened coloring or mold spots can indicate the meat has passed its prime, much like changes in texture such as sliminess or extreme dryness. Should you notice any such changes, toss the cured meat and head back to the market for fresher slices of prosciutto!
