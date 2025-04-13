The Convenient Stanley Trick For Bringing Chilled Wine To A Party

If there's anything we adore more than a Stanley tumbler, it's a Stanley hack you never knew existed that makes use of the drinkware in an unexpected way. Able to do anything from store snacks to rehydrate foods in a flash, the tumblers prove quite versatile. Of their many applications, however, our favorite use for a large and in-charge Stanley is to transport chilled wine to and fro.

Chilling a bottle of wine before heading to a party guarantees that you can get to sipping sooner. There's just one small problem. From the moment that a bottle is removed from the fridge, it starts to lose its chill. Although you could pop it into a frozen wine bag to maintain its temperature, this isn't always effective — this is where your trusty Stanley tumbler comes in. Thanks to its double-walled vacuum insulation and unique design features (impressive size, included), wine can remain crisp and cold for hours, making it the ideal storage vessel when you're en route to a party.

Opting to store wine in a Stanley also makes sense from a transportation standpoint. Unlike clinging to a half-melted ice bucket, pouring a bottle of wine directly into a tumbler acts as a mess-free solution. In fact, since Stanleys are fitted with a tight lid, keeping wine in a Stanley also reduces spills and even prevents debris and bugs from ending up in your bevvy. That's not to mention that if the tumbler tips, it won't shatter like a bottle would.