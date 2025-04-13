The Convenient Stanley Trick For Bringing Chilled Wine To A Party
If there's anything we adore more than a Stanley tumbler, it's a Stanley hack you never knew existed that makes use of the drinkware in an unexpected way. Able to do anything from store snacks to rehydrate foods in a flash, the tumblers prove quite versatile. Of their many applications, however, our favorite use for a large and in-charge Stanley is to transport chilled wine to and fro.
Chilling a bottle of wine before heading to a party guarantees that you can get to sipping sooner. There's just one small problem. From the moment that a bottle is removed from the fridge, it starts to lose its chill. Although you could pop it into a frozen wine bag to maintain its temperature, this isn't always effective — this is where your trusty Stanley tumbler comes in. Thanks to its double-walled vacuum insulation and unique design features (impressive size, included), wine can remain crisp and cold for hours, making it the ideal storage vessel when you're en route to a party.
Opting to store wine in a Stanley also makes sense from a transportation standpoint. Unlike clinging to a half-melted ice bucket, pouring a bottle of wine directly into a tumbler acts as a mess-free solution. In fact, since Stanleys are fitted with a tight lid, keeping wine in a Stanley also reduces spills and even prevents debris and bugs from ending up in your bevvy. That's not to mention that if the tumbler tips, it won't shatter like a bottle would.
Everything you need to know about storing wine in a Stanley
Filling a Stanley with wine may not be everyone's vibe. However, the hack does prove very useful during outdoor events in the sweltering heat of summer. Whether you're off to backyard barbecues, beach parties, or an intimate picnic, the tumbler prevents wine from warming and saves you from having to carry around a corkscrew. That said, storing wine in a Stanley could even be the key to successfully executing a blind tasting with friends as there's no chance of peeking at any labels.
Sold on the hack, but not sure which Stanley tumbler to use? Fortunately, wine — white, rose, sparkling, or light-bodied reds — can be stored in any Stanley. Generally, we prefer the Quencher H.20 Flowstate Tumbler given its size and ability to keep liquids cold. Nevertheless, we recommend prepping the tumbler prior to pouring in pre-chilled wine. Simply fill the Stanley with icy water, tossing after a few minutes, and then pour in the wine. To guarantee temperatures remain as cool as possible, we also suggest tightly closing the lid and sealing it quickly in between pours.
No matter how long (or treacherous) the commute to a party may be, transporting wine in a Stanley is hands down one of the easiest, most efficient, and most clever ways to keep chilled wine cool without doing any damage. Give this hack a try, and you might never bring wine to a party any other way!