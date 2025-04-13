Make Chicken Alfredo Faster And Cheaper With One Canned Substitution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken Alfredo is a relatively easy meal to cook, especially if you use store-bought sauce to pull the poultry and pasta together. But some nights you might need an even quicker way to turn out this dish. Then there's the fact that groceries, especially meats, are pricey these days. Luckily, there's an easy one-ingredient solution to make chicken Alfredo quicker to cook and cheaper. It's all about using canned chicken rather than fresh poultry.

Canned chicken is already cooked, so it will save you a lot of time compared to seasoning, cooking, and cutting fresh chicken to incorporate into the pasta. When you use other pre-made ingredients, like your favorite jarred Alfredo sauce, the pasta is the only component that needs to be cooked, which doesn't take too long. This also provides more time to pull together the rest of the meal, perhaps a fresh salad or breadsticks to dunk into the sauce at the bottom of the bowl. Then there's the price factor. A two-pack of Swanson's 12.5-ounce cans of chicken breast costs less than $7 on Amazon.