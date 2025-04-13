Why Trader Joe's Customers Are Often Surprised By Its Taco Seasoning
Everyone's got their preference when it comes to how spicy the meat in tacos should be, whether that's barely any spice at all or bordering on emergency room levels of heat. While throwing together the spices for homemade taco seasoning isn't too difficult, plenty of people prefer the convenience and affordability of prepackaged taco seasonings. However, when it comes to Trader Joe's Taco Seasoning Mix, customers are in a bit of a tizzy about just how spicy the mix can be.
"Why is it so ungodly spicy?" one customer asked on a popular Reddit post discussing the notorious taco seasoning. Another remarked that the seasoning was "hot as hell" and that they "bought it once and never again." It appears that Trader Joe's customers aren't quite prepared for the level of heat that accompanies the prepackaged taco seasoning, often referring to it as "too spicy." This isn't to say that every customer dislikes it. On the contrary, many argued that the seasoning was "the best taco seasoning ever," although others were quick to point out that the intense spicy flavor was "overwhelming." Even Trader Joe's tagged the taco seasoning mix as "mouth on fire."
Trader Joe's Taco Seasoning Mix packs a powerful punch
The Taco Seasoning Mix is made from a combination of spices and seasonings, including sea salt, cumin, cayenne pepper, brown cane sugar, dried garlic, dried onion, black pepper, paprika, dried red bell pepper, red chili pepper flakes, dried oregano, and smoked paprika. This is pretty standard in comparison to what's typically used in taco seasonings, which includes similar ingredients such as cumin, garlic powder, and brown sugar for depth. If we look at a packet of Old El Paso Taco Seasoning, we'll also see salt, chili pepper, and onion powder, which are in the same field as the Trader Joe's mix.
Some customers suspect that the reason Trader Joe's Taco Seasoning Mix is so much spicier than other prepackaged taco mixes is due to the use of cayenne pepper, which packs a hotter punch than the red chili pepper often used in recipes. The Trader Joe's mix has a serving size meant for 2 pounds of meat, so if you'd like to dial down that spice while still enjoying your meal, we recommend using less mix per pound.
Trader Joe's Taco Seasoning Mix sells for less than $1 and is encouraged for use not just as taco meat seasoning, but on burgers, pasta, or noodles, as well. If the mix proves to be too spicy, you could always make your own smoky taco seasoning instead.