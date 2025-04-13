Why Trader Joe's Customers Are Often Surprised By Its Taco Seasoning

Everyone's got their preference when it comes to how spicy the meat in tacos should be, whether that's barely any spice at all or bordering on emergency room levels of heat. While throwing together the spices for homemade taco seasoning isn't too difficult, plenty of people prefer the convenience and affordability of prepackaged taco seasonings. However, when it comes to Trader Joe's Taco Seasoning Mix, customers are in a bit of a tizzy about just how spicy the mix can be.

"Why is it so ungodly spicy?" one customer asked on a popular Reddit post discussing the notorious taco seasoning. Another remarked that the seasoning was "hot as hell" and that they "bought it once and never again." It appears that Trader Joe's customers aren't quite prepared for the level of heat that accompanies the prepackaged taco seasoning, often referring to it as "too spicy." This isn't to say that every customer dislikes it. On the contrary, many argued that the seasoning was "the best taco seasoning ever," although others were quick to point out that the intense spicy flavor was "overwhelming." Even Trader Joe's tagged the taco seasoning mix as "mouth on fire."