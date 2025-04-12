The Worcestershire Sauce Swap You Need For A Powerful Bloody Mary

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ah, the Bloody Mary. She's the queen of day drinking, and she takes her job seriously. The Bloody Mary is the versatile cocktail that most often accompanies brunch, and nearly always takes the stage when a hangover is involved. There are so many ways to make a Bloody Mary and loads of iterations that involve creative ingredients and alcohol options. The tried and true Bloody Mary is still the classic combination of some type of tomato-based juice, vodka, lemon juice, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. From there, anything goes. But what if you're missing one of these key ingredients, namely Worcestershire sauce? There are various sauces you can use as a substitute, but only one will deliver the same punch of unami that Worcestershire brings to the table and that's fish sauce.

If you cook Asian dishes, you'll likely have fish sauce on hand, and in fact, this Asian staple has enjoyed increased global popularity as a sauce that's used in a variety of cuisines. The reason may be the rich, salty, and very distinctive flavor that adds depth to food without being too viscous. The sauce itself is light and usually clear, but the flavors, when mixed with other ingredients, create a similar piquancy to Worcestershire for a reason. Both sauces are fermented, and both contain some form of anchovy paste. Fish sauce may be slightly less sweet, as Worcestershire contains tamarind and molasses, but both bring the pungency and umami that are befitting of a good Bloody Mary.