6 Tactics Hollywood Food Stylists Use To Make Any Food Look Appealing

Did you know that the mac 'n cheese and sarmies in the hospital cafeteria in "Chicago Med" are not just bought from a store and put on the characters' table to eat? Nor was most of the food that appears in your favorite TV series and movies purchased from the nearest grocery store.

That lovely turkey and yams that were served in a Thanksgiving dinner advertisement, and medieval spread served to the royals in a historical movie were most likely prepped and styled in a very specific way by a Hollywood food stylist. These visually creative people are highly skilled in cooking, would've generally attended culinary school, and have solid experience in the commercial food world, such as being a pastry chef or heading up a kitchen. Not only that — they also know what will work visually on TV, from the lighting to the angle, they have immense organizational skills, and they are great researchers.

You see, styling food for Hollywood shows, movies, and ads is a combination of being able to cook food well, make it look authentic to the genre and in the timeline of the movie, and be able to prepare and style the same dish not just once but multiple times for different shots if needs be. It also involves being able to do all of this at some speed as video shoots all have strict timelines and budgets, and often be super organized. Here are six of the many clever tactics that Hollywood food stylists use to make food look good on set.