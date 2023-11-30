Food Stylist For Max's Julia Gives Us A Behind-The-Scenes Look At What Her Work Entails - Exclusive Interview

How did you initially get involved in this type of work?

I've been a food stylist for over 20 years. I started with print work before. What led me into that was fine arts training and being a gallery artist, and what led parallel to that is my working in restaurants to pay my way through school and pay my way to be a working artist. That's what led me into the craft of food styling. Food on film, it's been 13 years and that was from a call based on a referral from my still work to get into motion, and it clicked.

It's more of a match of the mental and the physical, similar to when you work at a restaurant. I find working on a set very similar ... I was taken by it. It's grown through the years from 20-something projects and seeing the momentum and the gaining of the power of food as a tool and narrative to get to this point.

Can you explain what a typical day as a food stylist involves?

It's different from production to production as far as the culinary needs of the day. Here, with "Julia" my day starts probably two hours pre-call, and that's to prepare the food and get organized and prepared for the scenes that are that day. Sometimes it's just one scene, sometimes it's up to three scenes, and sometimes it's two different locations that I get shuttled back and forth from.

We have a food truck that helps us establish those moves from our commissary kitchen on the stage. It's pretty full on every day. This is an enigma of a situation for a craft of food, being a full-time position. If I'm not on a set or need to be on set, those days are filled with meetings or planning outlines, working with other departments, and planning the execution of the next scene.

Have you always had a passion for the culinary arts?

I've always followed my stomach wherever I've gone. I was the kid who would eat three helpings of my mom's or my dad's cooking every night. Food is a big part of my upbringing. When I was young, I was tuning into Julia Child and Bob Ross. Back then, not to age myself, but I was born in the '70s, and going into the '80s in high school, culinary arts, especially for women, wasn't really a thing. It wasn't discussed as much as being a graphic designer, which is what I first went to school for and then went into fine arts. I found that to be more of my medium. All my training has led me to this point, and I definitely feel it while I'm on set.