This Clever Storage Hack Stops Ramen Seasoning Packets From Taking Over Your Pantry

If you're a dedicated ramen-head, you've likely got a collection of your favorite instant ramen brands in various flavors, each one accompanied by an individual packet of seasoning, leading to an overcrowded pantry. Although the ingredients in a packet of ramen seasoning can vary from brand to brand, they usually include salt, MSG, sugar, dehydrated vegetables, spices, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and flavor enhancers like disodium inosinate and disodium guanylate. They're a mouthful for certain and notably contain a significant amount of salt, but these packets can have other alternative uses beyond a bowl of soup. To keep your spices organized and prevent the packets from taking over your pantry, gather up several of the same flavor and fill empty shaker jars with identical seasoning packets to keep on hand for later use.

For those who tend to have a lighter touch when it comes to seasoning ramen, this storage hack prevents food waste and repurposes your favorite packets for new use. Start by thoroughly cleaning out and drying an empty spice jar before carefully filling it up with the seasonings. Be sure to clearly label each jar and store in a cool, dry place to keep your pantry organized and filled with flavor.