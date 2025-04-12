Is there anything better than a personalized sandwich stuffed with deli meats, cheese, condiments, and pickles? Toss in some crunchy salad leaves and a scattering of onions, and you have a gourmet meal on your hands that takes mere minutes to assemble. Having some protein prepped in the fridge makes it much easier to whip up a scrumptious sarnie at speed, which is why packaged deli meats are such a popular choice over roasting and slicing your own beef, turkey, and chicken. However, there's one packaged deli meat brand to ignore if you want a flavorful hoagie — Land O'Frost.

The loser in our list of the 12 best packaged deli meat brands, ranked, the Land O'Frost products we taste-tasted were lacking in flavor and watery when it came to texture. There was plenty of meat inside the packages, such as oven roasted turkey and Black Forest ham, which is a boon if all you want in a homemade budget-friendly sandwich is lots of protein. However, their taste was disappointing, which is a huge problem if you like the flavor of your deli meat to be the most prominent element in your sammies, wraps, and salads. Call us particular, but we reckon each variety of deli meat should have its own distinctive flavor that shines. While the brand's peppercorn beef was the best of all the meats we tried (as it had extra flavor from the speckled peppercorn beef edges) there were far better options from the other brands we nibbled on.