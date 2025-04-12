The old fashioned is all about balance and dilution. Made correctly, this classic cocktail showcases the subtle yet effective interplay of minimal ingredients, and as such, its customization (and quality) lie in the realm of nuance. In assembly, an old fashioned comprises just bitters, a touch of sweetener, and the base liquor. To build your house with a strong foundation, reach for Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon. "We recommend the Four Roses Small Batch," Chris Walster, expert Whisky Connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, tells Tasting Table. "With its blend of four different bourbon recipes, it offers notes of ripe berries, caramel, vanilla, and warm baking spices, which complement the flavours of an Old Fashioned."

A 750 ml bottle runs for $44.99 via Quality Liquor Store, which might seem a tad steep compared to the Evan Williams sitting in your home bar cart. Still, the crucial point here is that old fashioneds don't include a whole lot of ingredients. Beyond the base spirit, all it takes is a sugar cube or simple syrup, a few dashes of bitters, and some ice (plus an orange peel, if you're feeling ambitious). Our smooth old fashioned cocktail recipe calls for just 2 ounces of bourbon. Considering there are roughly 30 ml in a fluid ounce, a single bottle of Four Roses Small Batch is enough to make 12 ½ old fashioneds at $3.60 per cocktail. It's well worth the investment for a pleasurable slow-sipper — and old fashioneds were made for sipping very, very slowly.