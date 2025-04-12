Here's The Best Four Roses Bourbon To Use In Your Old Fashioned
The old fashioned is all about balance and dilution. Made correctly, this classic cocktail showcases the subtle yet effective interplay of minimal ingredients, and as such, its customization (and quality) lie in the realm of nuance. In assembly, an old fashioned comprises just bitters, a touch of sweetener, and the base liquor. To build your house with a strong foundation, reach for Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon. "We recommend the Four Roses Small Batch," Chris Walster, expert Whisky Connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, tells Tasting Table. "With its blend of four different bourbon recipes, it offers notes of ripe berries, caramel, vanilla, and warm baking spices, which complement the flavours of an Old Fashioned."
A 750 ml bottle runs for $44.99 via Quality Liquor Store, which might seem a tad steep compared to the Evan Williams sitting in your home bar cart. Still, the crucial point here is that old fashioneds don't include a whole lot of ingredients. Beyond the base spirit, all it takes is a sugar cube or simple syrup, a few dashes of bitters, and some ice (plus an orange peel, if you're feeling ambitious). Our smooth old fashioned cocktail recipe calls for just 2 ounces of bourbon. Considering there are roughly 30 ml in a fluid ounce, a single bottle of Four Roses Small Batch is enough to make 12 ½ old fashioneds at $3.60 per cocktail. It's well worth the investment for a pleasurable slow-sipper — and old fashioneds were made for sipping very, very slowly.
Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon takes old fashioneds to impressive new heights
With its naturally heavy-bodied corn base, bourbon is the popular choice for crafting old fashioneds with a lush, lingering mouthfeel. Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon features a complex mash bill made to coat the entire palate: 75% Corn, 20% Rye, 5% Malted Barley and 60% Corn, 35% Rye, 5% Malted Barley, according to Breaking Bourbon.
Speaking of the palate, Four Roses Small Batch presents top tasting notes of red berry and baking spice, deepened by oak and caramel on the nose, and a smooth, long finish to exeunt. Balanced and approachable, it is a popular go-to premium bourbon for spirits fans looking for a medium-shelf option that doesn't break the bank. The spirit has received multiple awards for its artful intersection of quality and value. Plus, this honey-hued bourbon lends to an effortlessly attractive presentation in a rocks glass.
At 90-proof (45% ABV) and aged 6-7 years, Four Roses Small Batch makes a punchy, mature old fashioned. The bourbon's oak-aging keeps the tone rich yet mellow while imparting notes of vanilla and toffee on the back end. The result is a smooth bourbon neither dessert-like nor overly smoky and abrasive — multidimensionality that matters extra in a cocktail as stripped-down as the old fashioned. There are no other ingredients for the bourbon to hide behind, so the star of the show should be a skilled performer.