The Trader Joe's Condiment That Is Being Recalled In 18 States

If you've grocery shopped at a Trader Joe's recently, there's one condiment that you might have picked up that you need to look into before you use it. Fresh Creative Foods, the brand behind Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, issued a recall for the spicy dressing on March 30, 2025. The reason for this product recall is due to an undeclared allergen.

According to the report from the Food and Drug Administration, the Trader Joe's condiment is mislabeled and doesn't warn against the allergens peanut, soy, sesame, and wheat in the dressing. Check your bottle closely, however, because the recall only pertains to the Hot Honey Mustard Dressing with a use-by date of May 27, 2025. This voluntary recall impacts 18 states including Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Since this is a voluntary recall, that means the brand caught the error and isn't currently being legally required by the FDA to pull it off of the shelves.