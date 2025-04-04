The Trader Joe's Condiment That Is Being Recalled In 18 States
If you've grocery shopped at a Trader Joe's recently, there's one condiment that you might have picked up that you need to look into before you use it. Fresh Creative Foods, the brand behind Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, issued a recall for the spicy dressing on March 30, 2025. The reason for this product recall is due to an undeclared allergen.
According to the report from the Food and Drug Administration, the Trader Joe's condiment is mislabeled and doesn't warn against the allergens peanut, soy, sesame, and wheat in the dressing. Check your bottle closely, however, because the recall only pertains to the Hot Honey Mustard Dressing with a use-by date of May 27, 2025. This voluntary recall impacts 18 states including Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Since this is a voluntary recall, that means the brand caught the error and isn't currently being legally required by the FDA to pull it off of the shelves.
What to do if you have a bottle of the recalled Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing
It's important to note that the Food and Drug Administration's report says that there have been no customer complaints filed over this product. However, if you purchased a bottle of Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing in one of the 18 states with that use-by date, you can return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. And if you have any concerns over this recall, contact Fresh Creative Foods at 888-223-2127.
As for the dressing itself, it's a relatively new item to Trader Joe's product lineup, with relatively positive reviews from early 2025. The dressing has the sweet and tangy elements you expect from the honey mustard that you might pair with classic chicken tenders, but with a kick of heat from ingredients like cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes. It comes in at $3.99 for a bottle once the recall is over, or if you find a bottle that has the aforementioned allergen warning.