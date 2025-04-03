The Fast Food Chain Selling A $30 Box Of Plastic Forks
If you've ever eaten at the fast food/fast casual restaurant Chipotle, the title of this article is likely already a dead give away — but, in celebration of National Fork Day on April 8, the not so fast, fast food chain has announced via a press release shared with Tasting Table that it will be selling what it calls an "Extra Fork Collection." Sold for $30, the collection follows its 2022 "Water" Cup Candle that many felt was a scam and includes a premium display box and 53 black Chipotle forks, along with two free entrée cards. The Extra Fork Collection will be available for purchase exclusively on chipotlegoods.com starting at 9 a.m. PT on National Fork Day, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. can also try their luck at an opportunity to win the collection through the Rewards Exchange on the Chipotle app and website. From April 8 through April 22, Chipotle Rewards members can exchange 10 points per entry, with a limit of 15 entries per member. "We love creating unexpected moments that ignite our passionate community and showcase their Chipotle fandom," said Stephnie Perdue, Chipotle's Vice President of Brand Marketing, in the release. "National Fork Day is a perfect example of how we celebrate ownable holidays on the calendar that tie into our unique brand insights."
Along with the release of the Extra Fork Collection, the Chipotle website will also feature some new and previously sold out fork-inspired apparel for sale, with a selection of classic designs featuring fork logos and, notably, a textured airbrushed fork and cloud tee shirt designed by the Austin-based graphic artist, Julia Dufossé, that was originally part of Chipotle's artist-designed Mystery Tee drop in 2023. Any Chipotle fans reading this get it, but if you're confused, just know that Chipotle's forks have a fandom of their own.
The people who get it, get it
While a seemingly niche topic, anyone who has eaten a bowl from Chipotle has used one of its black plastic forks. But the disposable cutlery Chipotle provides is slightly different from the plastic utensils you find in stores or even at other fast food restaurants, for that matter. The black forks you get with Chipotle are much sturdier — perfect for a Burrito Bowl — yet not quite as sleek or shiny as other plastic utensils. The matte texture and slightly rounded shape are believed to make them more comfortable to eat with, and many people feel that their Chipotle just doesn't taste the same without one.
The fandom that's swirled around Chipotle's forks can be traced as far back as the year 2018, when NBA player Josh Hart posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that "Chipotle definitely tastes better with a plastic fork than a metal fork. Don't @ me." That same year, Reddit threads began building, with fans searching for ways to order them wholesale. "I refuse to eat Chipotle without a Chipotle fork. I've tried to eat it with a metal fork and it's not the same," wrote one Redditor in 2018.
Memes shared on social media have only echoed that idea, with one viral Instagram post from @jaystick_ going as far as to call the Chipotle fork a "flavor enhancer." Knowing that, people tend to stock up on Chipotle forks and keep them in their house — just to avoid the fear of forgetting one or getting their bowl delivered fork-less. If you're one of those people, Chipotle's Extra Fork Collection would be an upgrade to the stock you already have laying around in your kitchen cupboard. Perhaps it's just another example of how Chipotle has embraced social media to connect with Gen Z.