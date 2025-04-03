The Fast Food Chain Selling A $30 Box Of Plastic Forks

If you've ever eaten at the fast food/fast casual restaurant Chipotle, the title of this article is likely already a dead give away — but, in celebration of National Fork Day on April 8, the not so fast, fast food chain has announced via a press release shared with Tasting Table that it will be selling what it calls an "Extra Fork Collection." Sold for $30, the collection follows its 2022 "Water" Cup Candle that many felt was a scam and includes a premium display box and 53 black Chipotle forks, along with two free entrée cards. The Extra Fork Collection will be available for purchase exclusively on chipotlegoods.com starting at 9 a.m. PT on National Fork Day, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. can also try their luck at an opportunity to win the collection through the Rewards Exchange on the Chipotle app and website. From April 8 through April 22, Chipotle Rewards members can exchange 10 points per entry, with a limit of 15 entries per member. "We love creating unexpected moments that ignite our passionate community and showcase their Chipotle fandom," said Stephnie Perdue, Chipotle's Vice President of Brand Marketing, in the release. "National Fork Day is a perfect example of how we celebrate ownable holidays on the calendar that tie into our unique brand insights."

Along with the release of the Extra Fork Collection, the Chipotle website will also feature some new and previously sold out fork-inspired apparel for sale, with a selection of classic designs featuring fork logos and, notably, a textured airbrushed fork and cloud tee shirt designed by the Austin-based graphic artist, Julia Dufossé, that was originally part of Chipotle's artist-designed Mystery Tee drop in 2023. Any Chipotle fans reading this get it, but if you're confused, just know that Chipotle's forks have a fandom of their own.