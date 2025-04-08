How To Make The Perfect Matzo Ball Soup: 12 Crucial Tips And Tricks
Matzo ball soup is a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish dish that's typically eaten during the holiday of Passover, but it's also a comfort food enjoyed year-round. Often referred to as "Jewish penicillin," matzo ball soup is beloved not only for its flavor, but also for its healing properties. It's long been considered a remedy for colds, chills, and an overall pick-me-up, thanks to the nourishing qualities of chicken broth and the warmth it provides. Its reputation as a soul-soothing elixir is one of the reasons why it's such a staple in Jewish culture, especially during times of sickness or distress.
At the heart of matzo ball soup is the matzo ball dumpling itself, which can range from light, airy "floaters" to denser, more compact "sinkers." Every family seems to have their preferred style, and while it might seem easy to just toss together a few ingredients, small adjustments can make a big difference. Whether you want your matzo balls to be large and fluffy, or small and firm, understanding how to handle the dough, control the poaching process, and fine-tune your seasoning is key to achieving your desired result.
We'll guide you through essential tips and tricks that will help elevate your matzo ball soup, ensuring that the matzo balls aren't just flavorful, but will be perfectly cooked to your preferences, and hold up beautifully in the broth. These tips will help you navigate the finer points of preparing this dish, transforming it from good to great.
Give yourself time to prepare the components over a few days for best results
Making matzo ball soup can be a fun and rewarding experience, but it can also feel overwhelming if you try to rush through it. If you attempt to prepare everything in one sitting, it can quickly become a stressful race against the clock. To take the pressure off and make the process more enjoyable, it's a good idea to spread out the preparation over a couple of days. This way, you give yourself time to fix mistakes or issues that may arise and fine-tune the components without the pressure of doing everything in one afternoon.
For instance, as discussed below, making the chicken soup broth the day before allows the flavors to meld and deepen, and gives you time to skim off any fat (be sure to save it!) and adjust the seasoning. Preparing the matzo ball dough the next day with the saved excess fat from the soup, and chilling it, ensures the right texture, with less risk of making mistakes. You'll also have time to test a single matzo ball before poaching the whole batch, so if there's anything you need to adjust, you can do so without rushing.
Matzo ball soup isn't a dish you can just throw together quickly. But with a little extra time, you can approach each step with calm and confidence, and create a flavorful, well-balanced meal that's as enjoyable to prepare as it is to eat.
Always use high-quality ingredients for your matzo ball soup
While it may seem like a simple dish — fluffy dumplings floating in broth — matzo ball soup is actually made up of two essential components, which are prepared separately and then combined to create the perfect bowl: the matzo balls and homemade chicken carcass soup. Each play an equally important role in the final dish, so paying attention to maximize the quality of both directly affects the outcome. Achieving the perfect components for matzo ball soup always begins with selecting the freshest ingredients for both.
The matzo balls themselves are key to the dish's texture and flavor. The dough must be prepared with care, using high-quality ingredients like fresh eggs, premium matzo meal, and schmaltz (rendered chicken fat) to achieve the perfect texture and taste. Schmaltz, in particular, adds a rich, savory flavor that transforms the matzo balls from ordinary to extraordinary (more on this below). Using subpar ingredients can lead to flavorless, dense balls that don't sufficiently absorb the taste of the chicken soup.
Equally important is the chicken broth that forms the base of the soup. The broth should be made with high-quality chicken, properly chopped fresh vegetables for mirepoix, and aromatic seasonings, and simmered for hours to create a rich, flavorful foundation. While both raw and pre-roasted chicken can be used to make chicken soup, using a pre-roasted chicken carcass results in a richer, more flavorful broth due to the caramelization that occurs during roasting.
Prepare the chicken soup ahead of time to allow flavors to meld
In addition to using high-quality ingredients, one of the best ways to elevate the taste of the broth is by preparing it at least a day in advance, but you can even do it up to three or four days prior as long as you store the soup properly. Not only does this take the pressure off you on the day of serving, but it also allows the flavors to meld and develop, creating a more complex, satisfying taste. By letting the soup rest overnight, the chicken, vegetables, and seasonings have ample time to infuse the liquid, resulting in a richer, more flavorful broth base for your matzo ball soup.
The overnight resting period also allows the schmaltz — that golden, flavorful chicken fat — to rise to the surface and solidify. This makes it easy to skim off the excess fat, ensuring a cleaner, more refined broth. Not only will this give you the perfectly clear broth you're aiming for, but the congealed schmaltz is also a treasure for making your matzo balls. So, as previously mentioned, be sure to save any fat that solidifies. More on this below.
Use schmaltz in the matzo ball dough
As mentioned above, rendered chicken fat, also known as schmaltz (from the Yiddish word shmalts, meaning "melted fat"), is the secret ingredient that will elevate your matzo balls from good to great. While some recipes might suggest using vegetable oil, butter, or even olive oil as substitutes, these ingredients simply can't match the rich, savory depth that schmaltz imparts. Schmaltz adds a layer of flavor that enhances the dough and helps to create matzo balls that are tender, moist, and full of flavor. Without it, matzo balls can taste somewhat bland, lacking the depth and richness that make this dish so beloved.
Making your own schmaltz might seem like an extra step, but it's well worth the effort for a more flavorful matzo ball experience. The good news is homemade schmaltz is a by-product of making chicken soup, as previously mentioned, which can be made in advance and stored for later use. Another process for rendering schmaltz is to simply simmer chicken fat with some onions until it melts down into liquid gold. This homemade version will give your matzo balls a distinct, homemade flavor that can't be replicated with other fats.
Whatever you do, just don't skip this crucial step. Schmaltz is essential for achieving the best matzo balls, bringing richness and authenticity to the table.
Know your preferred texture ahead of time
Every family seems to have its own traditions and preferences when it comes to matzo balls, so it's important to know exactly what you're aiming for before you begin. Do you prefer large, airy matzo balls that float gently on top of the broth? Or are you more inclined toward small, dense matzo balls that sink to the bottom, offering a chewy bite? Understanding what texture and size you want is essential, as it will dictate how you mix the dough, the ingredients you choose, and even how you poach the balls.
If you're unsure about what style you prefer, foodie sensation Eitan Bernath suggests tightly shaping smaller balls, previously telling us, "You want the dumpling to be something that's chewy and dense and something that has structure to it." The science behind the process is crucial in achieving the desired results. For light, fluffy matzo balls (the floaters), you'll need to incorporate ingredients like seltzer or baking soda, and mix the dough gently to avoid overworking it (more on this below). For denser matzo balls (the sinkers), you can use fewer leavening agents and a bit more matzo meal to create a firmer dough.
Knowing how the ingredients and techniques influence the texture will help you tailor the recipe to your preferences, ensuring that every batch of matzo balls meets your expectations. So, take the time to understand the science — it's the key to crafting your perfect matzo ball soup.
Mix the matzo ball dough correctly for perfect texture
When making matzo ball dough, it's essential to strike the right balance between mixing and ingredient proportions to achieve the desired texture — whether you prefer them light and airy or a bit denser and chewy. Over-mixing the dough can result in dense, hard, sinker matzo balls. To avoid this, gently combine the ingredients, mixing just enough to bring everything together without overworking the dough.
Jake Cohen, the author of the cookbooks "Jew-ish" and "I Could Nosh," highlights another common mistake. "When someone's matzo balls are super dense, it's typically because they have too many eggs, so it's too high in protein — so it binds a little too hard," he previously explained to Tasting Table.
As previously mentioned, if you prefer lighter, fluffier matzo balls, consider recipes that call for incorporating seltzer water and/or a pinch of baking soda into the mix. The seltzer's bubbles help the matzo balls expand, while the baking soda acts as a leavening agent, creating a lighter, airier texture. (And yes, despite the fact that matzo meal is traditionally unleavened, using a little leavening in your matzo balls is perfectly kosher — just don't ask us why!) These two techniques — gentle mixing and the addition of seltzer or baking soda — are key to achieving soft, pillowy floaters that will maintain their shape and deliver a much lighter mouthfeel, if that's your family's preference.
Chill the dough before shaping it into balls
Once you've mixed the matzo ball dough, one of the most crucial steps is to chill it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before shaping the balls. This step is absolutely essential and should never be skipped. Without this resting time, the dough may become too brittle, causing the balls to fall apart when placed in the simmering water or broth.
The chilling process helps the ingredients firm up, allowing the schmaltz to solidify and the matzo meal to absorb the liquid properly. This creates a cohesive and stable dough that maintains its shape during cooking. Additionally, cooling the dough makes it much easier to handle. As it firms up, it becomes less sticky and more manageable, making it simpler to shape the dough into uniform balls by hand.
Taking the time to chill the dough is a small step that pays off in big ways. It ensures your matzo balls cook evenly, while also improving the overall texture. The result? Beautiful, intact matzo balls that are sure to impress. Don't rush this step — it's well worth the wait.
Test poach one ball first to make sure it holds up
Before poaching all of your matzo balls, it's always a smart idea to test just one. Poaching a test ball helps ensure the dough holds together during cooking and gives you a chance to check the texture before committing to the entire batch. To do this, bring a pot of generously salted water or broth to a gentle simmer — never a rolling boil, as that can cause the balls to break apart. Gently drop a single matzo ball into the simmering liquid and let it cook for about 20 minutes, until it rises to the surface. (Note: To be completely cooked all the way through, matzo balls may need to simmer for up to 30-40 minutes, depending on size and density.)
The test ball will allow you to assess how the dough behaves. If the ball holds its shape and floats or sinks according to your preference, you're on the right track. However, if the test ball falls apart or doesn't achieve the desired texture, you can adjust the dough accordingly. For example, if it's too crumbly, you may need to add more moisture or fat; if it's too soft, a little more matzo meal might be needed.
This simple test prevents wasting time poaching an entire batch of matzo balls that may not turn out as you hoped. It gives you the chance to fine-tune the dough, ensuring that every matzo ball you cook afterward is just right.
Poach the matzo balls separately from the soup
Poaching the matzo balls in the right liquid is a critical step to ensuring that both the matzo balls and the soup retain their best qualities. While it might seem convenient to poach the matzo balls directly in the soup broth, it's actually much better to use a separate pot of generously salted water or, even better, a separate batch of chicken stock. The reason for this is simple: Poaching matzo balls in the soup broth itself can cause the broth to become cloudy, which can negatively affect both the appearance and the clarity of the final soup.
When poached in salted water, the matzo balls will absorb just enough flavor without compromising the broth. Salted water is required because it helps enhance the flavor of the matzo balls themselves without overwhelming the broth. Poaching in a separate batch of chicken broth takes this a step further, as the matzo balls will soak up even more of the rich, savory chicken flavor without clouding the soup. This method ensures that the broth remains clear and visually appealing, while still allowing the matzo balls to absorb enough flavor to be delicious on their own.
Don't shortchange the cooking time
One of the most common mistakes when making matzo balls is cutting the cooking time short. While your matzo balls might look done on the outside, they may still be too dense or raw in the center if you don't allow them to cook for the full amount of time. Poaching perfect matzo balls requires patience, and while it's tempting to check early, giving them enough time to cook thoroughly is crucial for achieving the right texture.
Matzo balls need to cook for at least 20 minutes, or until they have risen to the surface and are firm to the touch. This ensures that they're cooked through and that the inside is tender but not undercooked. If you pull them out too soon, it can result in heavy, doughy matzo balls that don't hold their shape well when placed in the broth. To avoid any surprises, resist the urge to cut corners with the cooking time, as this process allows them to expand and set properly. So, trust the process and give your matzo balls the full time they need to cook. This small step makes all the difference in creating light, airy matzo balls with the perfect consistency from the outside in.
Keep the poaching pot covered
Another important tip while poaching the matzo balls is to cover the pot. The lid plays a key role in creating the ideal cooking environment, trapping both heat and moisture, which helps the matzo balls swell to the perfect size and texture. Without a lid, the cooking process can be uneven, and the matzo balls might not expand as they should, resulting in a denser, less airy texture. In addition, leaving the pot uncovered can lead to the matzo balls drying out or even becoming discolored, as the surface area exposed to air loses moisture too quickly.
A tight-fitting lid ensures that steam remains trapped within the pot, allowing the matzo balls to cook evenly from all sides. This gentle steam helps the dough rise and expand, contributing to that signature light, fluffy texture. The moisture retention also prevents the balls from becoming tough or overly dry during the cooking process, which is especially important if you're aiming for soft, airy floaters.
For the best results, always cover the pot while poaching your matzo balls. It may seem like a small step, but it makes a big difference in the final outcome, helping your matzo balls achieve the ideal texture, size, and appearance.
Don't forget to garnish your matzo ball soup
Finally, once your matzo ball soup is ready to serve, don't forget to garnish it with fresh herbs like dill and parsley. These traditional garnishes not only add a vibrant pop of color to the dish but also provide a fresh, aromatic contrast to the rich, savory flavors of the broth and matzo balls. Fresh dill, with its distinctive, slightly tangy flavor, is a classic pairing that brings a refreshing note to the soup, cutting through the richness of the chicken broth and adding an extra layer of depth. Parsley, on the other hand, offers a bright, clean flavor that complements the earthiness of the matzo balls and the broth, making each spoonful feel lighter and more balanced.
In addition to the herbs, grated cheese and a few twists and turns of freshly cracked black pepper from a grinder adds a subtle heat and complexity to the dish. The freshly cracked pepper enhances the flavors of the broth and gives the soup a little extra zing, while the cheese offers some cooling creaminess, tying all the components together.
While these garnishes may seem like small details, they truly make a world of difference. Not only do they enhance the flavor profile, but they also elevate the presentation of your matzo ball soup, making it look as good as it tastes. These fresh, simple touches are the perfect finishing touch to your homemade matzo ball soup, so serve up and enjoy!