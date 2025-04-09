Skip Saltine Crackers For Your Soup - Use This Nostalgic Snack Instead

Soup and saltines make a pretty great match. Of course, that's not to say that saltines are the one and only accompaniment for bowls of soup, stew, chowder, or chili. While the crisp crackers do pair well with a range of recipes, saltines can lack something to be desired, which is why we suggest investigating alternative options. Of the many clever ways to garnish soup, one classic cracker far outweighs the rest, and that's Goldfish.

A blast from the past, Goldfish crackers are an excellent addition to soup. Cheap and cheerful, the crackers have an incredible ability to render a warm bowl of soup especially comforting. Nostalgia aside, the snack of years gone by can also elevate the soup-sipping experience thanks to their immense gustatory potential.

Similar to saltines, Goldfish crackers offer a satisfying crunch that contrasts silky soups and stews laden with softened vegetables and also contribute a subtle saltiness. The thing that differentiates Goldfish from saltines is their ability to give soup a wow-factor. Depending on the variety, Goldfish can impart all sorts of nuanced flavors and even work to balance existing flavor notes.

The teeny tiny crackers also seriously boost aesthetics. Along with a pop of color (especially, in the case of rainbow crackers), Goldfish add a whimsical element to any soup as a result of their adorable, sea-faring shape.