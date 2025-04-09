Skip Saltine Crackers For Your Soup - Use This Nostalgic Snack Instead
Soup and saltines make a pretty great match. Of course, that's not to say that saltines are the one and only accompaniment for bowls of soup, stew, chowder, or chili. While the crisp crackers do pair well with a range of recipes, saltines can lack something to be desired, which is why we suggest investigating alternative options. Of the many clever ways to garnish soup, one classic cracker far outweighs the rest, and that's Goldfish.
A blast from the past, Goldfish crackers are an excellent addition to soup. Cheap and cheerful, the crackers have an incredible ability to render a warm bowl of soup especially comforting. Nostalgia aside, the snack of years gone by can also elevate the soup-sipping experience thanks to their immense gustatory potential.
Similar to saltines, Goldfish crackers offer a satisfying crunch that contrasts silky soups and stews laden with softened vegetables and also contribute a subtle saltiness. The thing that differentiates Goldfish from saltines is their ability to give soup a wow-factor. Depending on the variety, Goldfish can impart all sorts of nuanced flavors and even work to balance existing flavor notes.
The teeny tiny crackers also seriously boost aesthetics. Along with a pop of color (especially, in the case of rainbow crackers), Goldfish add a whimsical element to any soup as a result of their adorable, sea-faring shape.
A guide to garnishing soup with Goldfish crackers
Finishing a soup with Goldfish can simply consist of piling a handful of crackers over top of a steaming bowl of soup. Whole crackers can also be laid out in rows or a lattice pattern. Alternatively, they can be crumbled before being scattered. Or, to really maximize visual appeal, the crackers can be blitzed into dust and sprinkled over soup with a decorative stencil.
As for which Goldfish crackers are best served alongside soup, the sky's the limit. Feel free to experiment with cheddar, pizza, or parmesan flavors. Otherwise, jazz up the crackers by tossing them with melted butter and some seasonings. Anything from ranch to chaat masala or pumpkin spice can give the crackers depth. But, don't stop there. A splash of hot sauce, drizzle of honey, or spoonful of pesto can also elevate the flavor. You can even boost texture by mixing the crackers with fried onions, crumbled bacon, or chopped pecans.
Fortunately, most soups are suitable for a Goldfish cracker finish. A playful garnish for clam chowder and lobster bisque, the crackers are also a tasty final touch to bowls of minestrone, butternut squash, or chicken noodle soup. Goldfish even find their calling when used to top a boring and beige cream of celery soup. But, that's not to say that chilled borscht or gazpacho won't benefit from a couple of crackers, either. The only question is, which soup will you top with the classic crackers?