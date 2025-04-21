The Movie Snack You Never Realized Made The Perfect Soup Garnish

Soups are a staple part of many a diet, especially in the long, cold winter months. At Tasting Table, we're big soup fans ourselves. We love a good potato soup and have a collection of over 40 soup recipes to keep you satisfied throughout the year. But even we struggle to jazz up a bowl of soup every now and then. Toppings are a hard soup accessory to really nail. After all, you can only crush up so many Ritz crackers or add so much cheese to broil before it all gets a little samey. If you find yourself in a similar rut, instead of reaching for your favorite box of crackers, why don't you reach for your favorite popcorn brand instead?

Popcorn may sound like a surprising soup topping at first, but it's a creative way to add a little textural intrigue and flavor complement to your bowl. Pop it up and treat it like you would crackers, sprinkling them over the top of your soup for an extra kick of rich saltiness. This hack definitely works best with a nice, thick chowder, soup, or stew that your popcorn won't just sink into. We personally suggest serving it up with some extra ingredients like prosciutto, bacon, or a little bit of cheese, just so the popcorn doesn't get soggy too quickly.