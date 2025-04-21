The Movie Snack You Never Realized Made The Perfect Soup Garnish
Soups are a staple part of many a diet, especially in the long, cold winter months. At Tasting Table, we're big soup fans ourselves. We love a good potato soup and have a collection of over 40 soup recipes to keep you satisfied throughout the year. But even we struggle to jazz up a bowl of soup every now and then. Toppings are a hard soup accessory to really nail. After all, you can only crush up so many Ritz crackers or add so much cheese to broil before it all gets a little samey. If you find yourself in a similar rut, instead of reaching for your favorite box of crackers, why don't you reach for your favorite popcorn brand instead?
Popcorn may sound like a surprising soup topping at first, but it's a creative way to add a little textural intrigue and flavor complement to your bowl. Pop it up and treat it like you would crackers, sprinkling them over the top of your soup for an extra kick of rich saltiness. This hack definitely works best with a nice, thick chowder, soup, or stew that your popcorn won't just sink into. We personally suggest serving it up with some extra ingredients like prosciutto, bacon, or a little bit of cheese, just so the popcorn doesn't get soggy too quickly.
Our favorite popcorn and soup pairings
When you look at the potential combos of soup types and popcorn seasonings you can make here, you'll find it's a rather extensive list. Let's start with good ol' fashioned tomato soup. The texture can be viscous but still pretty liquidy, so you'll want to pair this with a layer of meat or cheese to keep the popcorn afloat. Go for a popcorn with garlic salt, which brings out the sweetness of the tomatoes beautifully. This delicious and creamy watercress soup offers a potato-y, mild base to rest something with a real pop on top of. We suggest Tajín and lime popcorn to offset the soup's more mellow flavors with something truly bold.
More of a chowder person? We have a killer recipe for New England-style clam chowder that would pair well with popcorn lightly sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning, a classic combo in the realm of seafood. This crab and corn chowder would be a match made in heaven for Cajun seasoning popcorn with an extra kick of freshly cracked black pepper. We even have some fruity dessert soups if you're feeling a little adventurous. Sweet and crunchy kettle corn would be the perfect topper for a bowl of Georgia-chilled peach soup. With these choices and even more at your fingertips, you're sure to find a bowl you really adore.