The Reason Hot Dog Buns Never Match The Number Of Hot Dogs In A Pack

There are some small inconveniences that don't rise to the level of being a genuine problem but are just annoying enough to drive you a little mad, and the mismatch of hot dogs and hot dog bun packs is a perfect example. There are many, many bigger problems in the world, but when you're at home and realize you've run out of buns for your hot dogs, or vice versa, despite the fact you bought one pack of each, all you can think is why? Why would these two things that are made to go together not match? It would be like if packs of socks came in odd numbers. It's so weirdly inconvenient that it almost feels like a conspiracy, but it turns out the hot dog bun problem is just an accident of history, mixed with a little bit of industry inertia.

The disconnect comes from the companies involved. While there are some exceptions, most hot dog brands aren't also making buns, and each industry has its own standard. Like most meat, hot dogs used to be sold individually from butchers by the pound. Hot dog packs started appearing after World War II, but the practice of selling meat by the pound, or at least by weight, has endured. The hot dog 10-pack was what 1 pound of hot dog usually used to weigh, with a standard dog being 1.6 ounces, and even for bigger hot dogs that 1-pound pack had been the traditional target.