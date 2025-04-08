Here's What Happened With Kiid Coffee After Shark Tank

The pitch started strong. Ethan and David took to the stage with a clipped and engaging introduction. "My age isn't important," David quickly chimed in. "What is important is we're here seeking $50,000 for 5% of my company," Ethan finishes with a grin. The Sharks responded great to the performance and laughed at Ethan's comedic quips.

The father and son introduced Kiid Coffee as a healthy solution to stop children from being excluded from morning cups. They quickly revealed that the decaffeinated product contains just 99.9% coffee, amounting to less than an ounce of milk chocolate. Those low amounts were an important detail, as children's tolerance is lower than the maximum amount of caffeine adults can safely consume each day. With three flavors (original latte, choco latte, and caramel latte), the initial stage went down a treat — with a successful round of samples amongst the Sharks.

There was a brief hiccup: trouble stirred when Sharks asked David directly whether Kiid Coffee was his full-time job (it wasn't). Profit margins were another point of contention, with high production costs prompting some raised eyebrows from the Sharks. There was a green flag, though; Kiid Coffee was selling prolifically in coffee shops, not just online. David and Ethan received four Shark offers for their asking investment of $50,000. Ultimately, they settled on Daniel Lubetzky's proposal of $50,000 in exchange for 20% — set to drop to 15% once David took the leap to go full-time.