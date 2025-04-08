Here's What Happened With Kiid Coffee After Shark Tank
A company run by a caffeinated child? Not quite. Kiid Coffee is a kid-friendly dupe — a decaffeinated range of lattes rich in prebiotic fiber and minerals, including calcium and magnesium. Designed to allow children to join their parents for a healthier morning latte, the product caused quite a stir on Shark Tank. Ethan and David Sanborn, a father-son duo, pitched the Sharks in Season 16. Ethan (then 7 years old) is the brains behind its founding story. A big coffee fan, he didn't see why there couldn't be a version of the adult drink for him. His dad, David, was leaning on skills acquired from a decade of entrepreneurship. The two together? Well, they quickly got to work.
After launching in April 2024, Kiid Coffee was young but already gaining traction. It had totaled $75,000 in sales and had an active Instagram base. Shark Tank fans will remember their energized pitch well. But even if it hasn't rung any bells yet, the concept alone is intriguing enough to revisit. Here's what panned out for Kiid Coffee in Shark Tank and beyond. Their product is a step up from a standard babyccino (the adorable kid-friendly cappuccino that originated in Australia), that's for sure.
What happened to Kiid Coffee on Shark Tank?
The pitch started strong. Ethan and David took to the stage with a clipped and engaging introduction. "My age isn't important," David quickly chimed in. "What is important is we're here seeking $50,000 for 5% of my company," Ethan finishes with a grin. The Sharks responded great to the performance and laughed at Ethan's comedic quips.
The father and son introduced Kiid Coffee as a healthy solution to stop children from being excluded from morning cups. They quickly revealed that the decaffeinated product contains just 99.9% coffee, amounting to less than an ounce of milk chocolate. Those low amounts were an important detail, as children's tolerance is lower than the maximum amount of caffeine adults can safely consume each day. With three flavors (original latte, choco latte, and caramel latte), the initial stage went down a treat — with a successful round of samples amongst the Sharks.
There was a brief hiccup: trouble stirred when Sharks asked David directly whether Kiid Coffee was his full-time job (it wasn't). Profit margins were another point of contention, with high production costs prompting some raised eyebrows from the Sharks. There was a green flag, though; Kiid Coffee was selling prolifically in coffee shops, not just online. David and Ethan received four Shark offers for their asking investment of $50,000. Ultimately, they settled on Daniel Lubetzky's proposal of $50,000 in exchange for 20% — set to drop to 15% once David took the leap to go full-time.
Kiid Coffee after Shark Tank
Regularly scanning for Starbucks' secret menu drinks that are kid-friendly? That might no longer be the case; Kiid Coffee is up and running in full flow post-Shark Tank. The company's official Instagram page shared a CNBC article revealing that it brought in $150,000 in 2024 — a pretty exciting step up from its original $75,000 total. Aside from that instant growth, Ethan and David also launched a Shark Tank Special Offer deal, a three-flavor bundle for just $24.99, rather than $42 bought individually. The 36 servings and free shipping look pretty appealing. Kiid Coffee's Amazon reviews are glowing, too. As of March 2025, the caramel latte flavor rocks 4.1 stars, with over 1,000 products ordered in the past month.
As for long-lasting ties with the Sharks? Daniel Lubetzky actually posted an advert for the brand on his Instagram in 2025, publicly cementing the connection between the investor and the company. It's clear that there's magic in the works.
Is Kiid Coffee still in business?
It's early days, but yes, Kiid Coffee is absolutely still in business. With Lubetzky's backing, the brand now has the funding to scale even further. One thing that really stands out, though, is the duo's energy. Ethan and David have embraced the publicity spike wholeheartedly, riding the wave with a series of deals and discounts. There's the Shark Tank Special Offer, plus 10% off when you buy two items and 25% off when you purchase three. And on the Kiid Coffee Instagram? A $1,200+ Spring Break giveaway. That quick-thinking and reactionary approach to marketing is a sure factor in their success so far. In fact, as of March 2025, the products are currently sold out and only available for pre-order.
There is no denying that Kiid Coffee is scratching an itch in the market. Are there any child-safe energy drinks? No. "My kids were thrilled with the idea of having their own coffee," wrote one Amazon reviewer. While some customers complain of it carrying an acquired taste, others share their personalized flavoring hacks — like whipped cream or natural sweeteners. "Got this for my [4-year-old] because he loves to steal Mama's coffee," another reviewer raved. "Only complaint is that it's not very sweet, so I put a little bit of honey in the drink to add some sweetness, and he loved it!" It seems a hit for parents looking to bond with their kids over healthy drinks.
What's next for Kiid Coffee?
Growth seems to be the ultimate goal. Again, though, it's worth reiterating how early days it still is for the company. Lubetzky's March 2025 endorsement on Instagram suggests that deal closure has just been achieved. Kiid Coffee only actually launched in April 2024. At the time of writing this article, that makes it less than a year old. It's safe to consider it a "baby business" despite its fast scaling. Most likely, the three are now expertly plotting their next strategic moves. Who knows? Maybe Kiid Coffee could be revolutionizing what school lunches look like around the world.
Ethan appeared on a particularly telling Instagram reel, advising viewers: "Don't chase your dreams, go out and make them happen." Given David's serial entrepreneurial background, it seems like the two will continue on their energized approach to business. Where will their passion for entrepreneurship take them? Your guess is as good as ours; here's to hoping they keep that zest for life. For now, Kiid Coffee is on an upward trajectory.