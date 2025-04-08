Here's How You Can Grind Pepper Without A Grinder On Hand

Freshly ground pepper is the perfect complement to top off your favorite dishes or seasonal soups, meats, and more. Given the many different types of peppercorns and uses for each one, it's important to know what kind of pepper works best for what dish and, what's more, how to grind each variety to the right consistency for culinary application. If you've found yourself with a big batch of peppercorns and no grinder to speak of, don't panic. There are a number of simple ways to grind pepper without a grinder, including using a mortar and pestle. Rely on your blender for a larger batch, use a rolling pin to flatten a sealed plastic bag filled with peppercorns, or take a tip from the Barefoot Contessa herself and learn how Ina Garten uses a coffee grinder for spices.

For those of you who don't have a lot of room in your kitchen, it's an excellent idea to find multiple uses for your favorite kitchen gadgets. Buying whole spices in bulk can help you save money and keep your spices fresher for longer by portioning out just enough to grind and use for your specific dish. If you're being economical with your kitchen space, try one of these quick tips to crush, crack, and grind your pepper easily and effectively sans a handheld grinder.