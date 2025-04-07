This Is The Only Cast Iron You'll Ever Need For Baking Bread

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you use a Dutch oven for baking homemade bread, you're certainly not alone. Many home chefs, without access to professional kitchens and steam-on-demand ovens, utilize this go-to pot for a wide range of bread creations. But what if there were a much better alternative — one that rises to the top of strenuous bread-pan testing lists from professional bakers? Apparently, there is.

To get that intel, we turned to expert Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home." Before delving into the specifics of his team's bread-pot testing, Myhrvold noted that enameled cast-iron pots (which differ from traditional cast iron pots), such as Dutch ovens, aren't the best option for baking bread. In fact, he states, "Enameled cast-iron pots were one of the worst performers in our tests." Fortunately, after extensive experimentation by the Modernist Cuisine team, Myfrvold reveals the only cast iron you'll ever need for baking bread: a cast-iron combination cooker.

To reach this conclusion, the team deep-dived into every imaginable pot, including standard Dutch ovens, Moroccan tagines, unglazed ceramic pots designed specifically for baking bread at home, and more. "While many of them didn't perform all that well in our tests," says Myhrvold, "We found that baking free-form loaves in a 3.2 qt cast-iron combination cooker delivered amazing results. A combination cooker is affordable and just the right size for an 800 g–1 kg / 1.75–2.2 lb loaf of bread. It's our favorite pot by far." You can grab a pot that meets these specifications from Lodge on Amazon.