The Gluten-Free Items You Can Order At Wendy's With No Alterations

It might seem that these options are mainly sides, but it's important to realize how filling a large chili with a baked potato can be. You're getting protein, carbs, and veggies that will sustain even the hungriest of stomachs. Wendy's baked potato options include the plain baked potato, sour cream and chive, bacon cheese, or just cheese in addition to the chili and cheese baked potato, which is a combination of its hearty chili and cheese baked potato. Although it's a slight alteration, you can always order a large chili and pour it on your baked potato of choice for an even larger portion compared to the stand-alone one.

In terms of Wendy's salads, you sadly won't be able to snag the Cobb salad or Parmesan Caesar, but the taco salad has lots to offer. This is another item that includes a chili base, a creamy salsa dressing, and chili lime tortilla strips (from corn tortillas, so perfectly gluten-free). The apple pecan salad has a good balance of fresh veggies, crunch, and sweetness all in one.

Most importantly, gluten-free dieters can still enjoy the restaurant's beloved Frosty in either its chocolate or vanilla flavor, which is definitely a win. Extra variety for the Frosty tends to be available on a limited edition basis, such as the Triple Berry Frosty that popped up last summer or the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty from last fall's notorious SpongeBob Krusty Krab–inspired line.