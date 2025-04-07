Don't Throw Out Pineapple Rinds – Make This Iconic Mexican Drink Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fermentation is an ancient food preservation practice that has resulted in a wealth of fermented drinks, most famously wine, beer, and spirits. But instead of fermenting grapes to create wine or grains to create beer and spirits, pineapple rinds are fermented in Mexico to make an iconic, pre-hispanic drink known as tepache.
Derived from the Nahuatl word "tepiatl", meaning fermented corn, tepache has evolved over the centuries to use pineapple rinds instead of corn. The acidity and sweetness from the pineapple makes for a sweet and sour profile to complement the funk of fermentation. The fermentation process also introduces air bubbles, instilling a light and refreshing carbonation. You can easily make tepache at home with leftover pineapple rinds and core, sugar, and spices. Mexican recipes use piloncillo, which is dark, raw sugar cane, but you can swap piloncillo for brown sugar, like this Imperial dark brown sugar. Spices like fresh ginger, cinnamon sticks, and clove are common to impart a spicy finish.
To make tepache, you'll start by boiling water in a large pot, adding the sugar and spices for an infusion. Once the infused water has come to room temperature, you can pour it over the pineapple rinds and cores in a glass container, cover the top with cheesecloth, and secure the cloth with a rubber band. Let the mixture ferment for at least 24 hours at room temperature. Colder ambient temperatures require a longer fermentation period of around 3 days. Plus longer fermentation periods equate to more complex flavor.
Tepache tips to keep in mind
Tepache, like many fermented beverages, is a hands-off recipe, but you should still give the mixture a stir once a day as it ferments. There are plenty of visual and auditory cues for doneness like a deep golden amber hue as well as a bubbly foam topping that makes fizzy, crackling sounds. Of course, you're free to ladle a bit into a cup to taste for yourself. If you want to make your tepache extra funky, you can ferment it for five days, but beware that tepache will continue to ferment even after you've bottled it and placed it in the fridge for future consumption. When the tepache is finished fermenting, you can use a mesh strainer to remove the pieces of rind, core, spices, and any other debris left.
Should you decide to bottle the tepache, you can impart even more carbonation with the help of these AYL flip top bottles. Simply pour the tepache into each bottle with a funnel and leave at least 3 inches of space. Then, seal the bottles and let them sit in a room temperature environment around 78 degrees Fahrenheit until bubbles begin to form and rise rapidly. Tepache can be enjoyed at room temperature, but it's especially refreshing cold (serving it cold also accentuates the fizz). While the fermentation process imparts a minimal alcohol content, you can always turn tepache into a legitimate cocktail by adding a shot of tequila or mezcal.