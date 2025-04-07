Don't Throw Out Pineapple Rinds – Make This Iconic Mexican Drink Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fermentation is an ancient food preservation practice that has resulted in a wealth of fermented drinks, most famously wine, beer, and spirits. But instead of fermenting grapes to create wine or grains to create beer and spirits, pineapple rinds are fermented in Mexico to make an iconic, pre-hispanic drink known as tepache.

Derived from the Nahuatl word "tepiatl", meaning fermented corn, tepache has evolved over the centuries to use pineapple rinds instead of corn. The acidity and sweetness from the pineapple makes for a sweet and sour profile to complement the funk of fermentation. The fermentation process also introduces air bubbles, instilling a light and refreshing carbonation. You can easily make tepache at home with leftover pineapple rinds and core, sugar, and spices. Mexican recipes use piloncillo, which is dark, raw sugar cane, but you can swap piloncillo for brown sugar, like this Imperial dark brown sugar. Spices like fresh ginger, cinnamon sticks, and clove are common to impart a spicy finish.

To make tepache, you'll start by boiling water in a large pot, adding the sugar and spices for an infusion. Once the infused water has come to room temperature, you can pour it over the pineapple rinds and cores in a glass container, cover the top with cheesecloth, and secure the cloth with a rubber band. Let the mixture ferment for at least 24 hours at room temperature. Colder ambient temperatures require a longer fermentation period of around 3 days. Plus longer fermentation periods equate to more complex flavor.