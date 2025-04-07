The Infamous Italian Hangover Cake Is Packed With 3 Different Liquors

Italians are all for using food to cure ailments, everything from a minor cold to a raging fever. Just think about Pasta alla Penicillin, otherwise known as pastina chicken soup, which every Nonna swears will clear up your congestion, or Aglio e Olio, which has so much garlic that every Zia insists the antibacterial properties are hard at work on the first bite. And when it comes to hangovers, an Italian pizzeria from Upstate New York claims it has the perfect cure: the Italian Hangover Cake.

This beast of a bundt cake is made with not one, not two, but three different liquors either in the glaze or in the cake mix itself. Vodka, Gran Marnier, and Disaronno are mixed with orange juice to create a rich, boozy treat that's ideal for curing hangovers (or, more likely, causing one). Replicas of the famous recipe call for simple cake ingredients such as flour, eggs, and vanilla along with the slightly overwhelming amount of liquor. The cake is meant to be dense and decadent, soaked with the three liquors that make the citrusy undertones shine.