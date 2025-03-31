Starbucks' Latest Discontinued Bakery Item Is Devastating Customers
A shot heard around the world — one recent thread on the r/Starbucks Reddit simply (but effectively) laments, "they're discontinuing the brownie [three crying-face emojis] this is the worst day of my life." In a reply, one apparent employee explains: "[T]he April monthly update just came out, stores will be getting their last shipments in mid-late April and once those sell out it's done."
The comments section is filled with irate foodies, sounding off frustrations like "One thing you can count [on is] Starbucks discontinuing the good products. I'm still pissed about the almond croissant," and "Get rid of those $$$ sandwiches before this." At the time of publication, the Double Chocolate Brownie is still currently available on the Starbucks website, but in a statement to Static Media, Starbucks confirmed that the brownie is on its way out in May of this year. If you're looking for a chocolatey replacement, Starbucks offers a chocolate cake pop, which seems to off the chopping block for now.
Even years after their discontinuation, fans are still mourning retired Starbucks foods like the gone-but-not-forgotten double chocolate loaf and the southwest veggie wrap. Now that the brownie is on Starbucks' chopping block, fans are defending it.
The Starbucks' brownie will be missed by some fans
Last month, Starbucks announced that it would be getting rid of 13 less-popular drinks, with plans to ultimately reduce the total menu by 30%. These changes took effect on March 4.
The strategy is part of a recovery plan by new CEO Brian Niccol — Starbucks' fourth CEO in five years. The company has announced an overhaul to restore same-store sales, which have suffered from relentless inflation, as well as to restore brand image in the aftermath of a scathingly public, illegal union-busting campaign led by former CEO Howard Schultz. Q1 2025 profits are down by about 24% compared to one year ago, and Starbucks has announced plans to lay off 1,100 corporate employees.
But, according to dissatisfied fans, any brand revamp mission should leave the brownie alone. "Not quite what was meant when people said Starbucks needed a smaller menu. This is so dumb," critiques one Reddit commenter. Another echoes, "But brownies and coffees together are elite? Poorest choice ever." Sweet-toothed coffee fans might be better off baking a warming batch of brownies at home. May these ultimate fudgy brownies serve as inspiration, and steer foodies toward more affordable (and available) treats.