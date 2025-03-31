Starbucks' Latest Discontinued Bakery Item Is Devastating Customers

A shot heard around the world — one recent thread on the r/Starbucks Reddit simply (but effectively) laments, "they're discontinuing the brownie [three crying-face emojis] this is the worst day of my life." In a reply, one apparent employee explains: "[T]he April monthly update just came out, stores will be getting their last shipments in mid-late April and once those sell out it's done."

The comments section is filled with irate foodies, sounding off frustrations like "One thing you can count [on is] Starbucks discontinuing the good products. I'm still pissed about the almond croissant," and "Get rid of those $$$ sandwiches before this." At the time of publication, the Double Chocolate Brownie is still currently available on the Starbucks website, but in a statement to Static Media, Starbucks confirmed that the brownie is on its way out in May of this year. If you're looking for a chocolatey replacement, Starbucks offers a chocolate cake pop, which seems to off the chopping block for now.

Even years after their discontinuation, fans are still mourning retired Starbucks foods like the gone-but-not-forgotten double chocolate loaf and the southwest veggie wrap. Now that the brownie is on Starbucks' chopping block, fans are defending it.