Alex Guarnaschelli Prevents Soggy Zucchini Noodles With A Foolproof Cooking Method

Zoodles are not noodles, but they are a healthy alternative to carb-rich pasta that you can eat on repeat; season or sauce them up and they taste delicious. The only challenge with these ribbons of zucchini is properly cooking them. It doesn't take long for zucchini noodles to turn soggy, squishy-squashy, and downright unappetizing. But Alex Guarnaschelli has a foolproof cooking method that will ensure these spiral veggies don't lose their shape and texture. In a Facebook post, the Iron Chef and "The Kitchen" co-host noted the key is all about getting rid of the moisture and not adding any in the process.

Guarnaschelli wrote, "Avoid boiling or overcooking 'Zoodles' (aka vegetable/zucchini noodles). I've overcooked some myself: they turned mushy in about 15 seconds. I like to extract water quickly over HOT, high heat to get pure flavor with some vaguely 'al dente" texture.'" That firm texture is important because once the rigidity is gone, you can't fix it. The chef went on to concede, "Ok it's not a giant bowl of linguine with butter but it's pretty tasty!" Truth. Still, because zucchini is 94% water, it can be challenging to prepare if you don't prep it with one simple ingredient.