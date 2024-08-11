How Long To Cook Zucchini Noodles So They Don't Get Soggy

Zucchini noodles (zoodles, for short) are a fantastic replacement for pasta if you're watching your carbs, eating keto, or simply want to increase your daily veggie intake. Because zucchinis have a very high water content, their spiralized noodles can quickly turn out too soggy. To prevent a mushy mess from occurring, don't cook them for too long. The perfect zucchini noodles only need two minutes to cook — anything longer than that will result in unappetizing noodles that are too soft and limp.

Another tip when serving your zoodles with sauce is to prepare the two separately. If you put raw zucchini noodles directly into the sauce, the excess water released from the zucchini will water down the sauce and overcook the noodles, turning them mushy. Cook the zoodles individually by sauteing or boiling them. Sauteed zoodles tend to have a bit more flavor because of the oil, just don't forget to stir them well so they're cooked evenly. After two minutes, drain them in the colander and press on them with a spoon to get rid of any extra moisture — this step is especially important if you're boiling the noodles. If they're still too moist, gently pat them dry with a paper towel before tossing them with your sauce. Voilà!