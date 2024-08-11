How Long To Cook Zucchini Noodles So They Don't Get Soggy
Zucchini noodles (zoodles, for short) are a fantastic replacement for pasta if you're watching your carbs, eating keto, or simply want to increase your daily veggie intake. Because zucchinis have a very high water content, their spiralized noodles can quickly turn out too soggy. To prevent a mushy mess from occurring, don't cook them for too long. The perfect zucchini noodles only need two minutes to cook — anything longer than that will result in unappetizing noodles that are too soft and limp.
Another tip when serving your zoodles with sauce is to prepare the two separately. If you put raw zucchini noodles directly into the sauce, the excess water released from the zucchini will water down the sauce and overcook the noodles, turning them mushy. Cook the zoodles individually by sauteing or boiling them. Sauteed zoodles tend to have a bit more flavor because of the oil, just don't forget to stir them well so they're cooked evenly. After two minutes, drain them in the colander and press on them with a spoon to get rid of any extra moisture — this step is especially important if you're boiling the noodles. If they're still too moist, gently pat them dry with a paper towel before tossing them with your sauce. Voilà!
Salt the zoodles before cooking to help them release moisture
Salt is great at pulling moisture out of vegetables. Mix the raw zoodles with enough salt to make sure they're all coated well — for four zucchinis about ½ teaspoon should do the trick. Let the salt do its magic for 10 minutes, then drain the noodles and pat them dry. Pro tip: Opt for smaller zucchinis when choosing the best vegetables for this type of meal. Smaller zucchinis are firmer, have smaller seeds, and contain less water. That's why they're the ultimate choice for zoodles, while the larger zucchinis can be used up for this delicious savory zucchini pie.
In addition to boiling and sauteeing zucchini noodles, you can also make them in your air fryer or simply heat them up in the microwave for one minute. When your zoodles are done, it's best to eat them immediately. They'll continue to release moisture after cooking, so the longer you leave them to sit, the soggier they will get. A good strategy is to pair them with foods that soak up the water, such as lentils, potatoes, mushrooms, or tofu. Now, if all of these tips sound like too much work, take heart — you can still enjoy zoodles raw, for example in this herby zucchini ribbon salad!