Does Sam's Club Offer Senior Discounts?

Alongside its warehouse-style peers like BJs, WinCo, and Costco, Sam's Club ranks among the best and most popular options for membership-only, all-encompassing stores. In 2022, the warehouse chain increased its membership prices for the first time in nearly a decade. Yet, while the store's cost has increased, its opportunities for discounts are still going strong, especially for seniors. They receive a significant discount on their Sam's Club membership.

Specifically, anyone at or over the age of 50 is fair game for a Sam's Club membership discount of 60%. Alternatively, those within the senior age bracket can get $50 off should they instead opt for a Sam's Club Plus Membership. The latter option comes with more perks than the standard option, such as curbside pickup, select free delivery options, and select free shipping. To show just how far that discount goes, consider the brand's membership prices; the annual fee for Sam's Club costs $50, while the Sam's Club Plus membership costs more than double at $110 a year.

The senior discount, then, comes at a desirable price — though it also comes with something of a catch. It pertains specifically to new members, rather than seniors as a whole.