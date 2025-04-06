Does Sam's Club Offer Senior Discounts?
Alongside its warehouse-style peers like BJs, WinCo, and Costco, Sam's Club ranks among the best and most popular options for membership-only, all-encompassing stores. In 2022, the warehouse chain increased its membership prices for the first time in nearly a decade. Yet, while the store's cost has increased, its opportunities for discounts are still going strong, especially for seniors. They receive a significant discount on their Sam's Club membership.
Specifically, anyone at or over the age of 50 is fair game for a Sam's Club membership discount of 60%. Alternatively, those within the senior age bracket can get $50 off should they instead opt for a Sam's Club Plus Membership. The latter option comes with more perks than the standard option, such as curbside pickup, select free delivery options, and select free shipping. To show just how far that discount goes, consider the brand's membership prices; the annual fee for Sam's Club costs $50, while the Sam's Club Plus membership costs more than double at $110 a year.
The senior discount, then, comes at a desirable price — though it also comes with something of a catch. It pertains specifically to new members, rather than seniors as a whole.
How to get the senior discount
Sam's Club's senior discount is a good deal that, for some seniors, may be too good to be true. Senior citizens receive the 60% discount only if they're new Sam's Club members. Meaning, if you already have an ongoing and active Sam's Club membership and you turn 50, you won't be eligible for the reduced price. Per Sam's Club, however, people who haven't had an active membership for at least six months are then eligible for the senior discount.
So, if you have a birthday coming up, you may want to wait on your Sam's Clubs membership. Even with that caveat, however, the company's senior-specific prices stand out from its similarly-run peers. Costco, for instance, offers a variety of discounted memberships, but doesn't offer senior discounts.
Likewise, for Sam's Club, such a discount is generous across groups. Potential Sam's Club members eligible for a significant price reduction include first responders, veterans and military personnel, healthcare workers, teachers, college students and alumni, government employees, and anyone who receives government assistance. The variety of discounts presents chances for plenty of people to shop at the store, whether you're looking to buy groceries or paper goods in bulk.