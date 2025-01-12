Does Costco Offer Senior Discounts?

Costco is the land of good deals, drawing many customers to its doors by offering groceries in bulk, affordable household items, and a significantly low-priced food court menu. As the food prices continue to climb, reports show that food inflation is affecting the health of older adults; so many are wondering whether Costco has any discounts in place that specifically cater to senior citizens. The short answer is no — it does not. That said, seniors could still save money with a Costco membership.

Advertisement

It's common practice for stores to offer exclusive discounts to vulnerable populations. In fact, so does Costco. The wholesaler's annual membership that allows you to shop in its warehouses costs $65, but certain groups of people can receive $20 to $40 on the Costco Shop Card when they sign up, instantly getting some of the money back. These groups are college students, teachers, medical workers, first responders, government employees, and people in the military. Senior citizens, however, are currently not on the list.

To be fair to Costco, the annual memberships are the store's main driver of profit and the reason why it's able to keep inventory prices so low. Membership discounts ultimately cut into the profit, which could be the reason why the list of people entitled to a discount is limited.

Advertisement