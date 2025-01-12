Does Costco Offer Senior Discounts?
Costco is the land of good deals, drawing many customers to its doors by offering groceries in bulk, affordable household items, and a significantly low-priced food court menu. As the food prices continue to climb, reports show that food inflation is affecting the health of older adults; so many are wondering whether Costco has any discounts in place that specifically cater to senior citizens. The short answer is no — it does not. That said, seniors could still save money with a Costco membership.
It's common practice for stores to offer exclusive discounts to vulnerable populations. In fact, so does Costco. The wholesaler's annual membership that allows you to shop in its warehouses costs $65, but certain groups of people can receive $20 to $40 on the Costco Shop Card when they sign up, instantly getting some of the money back. These groups are college students, teachers, medical workers, first responders, government employees, and people in the military. Senior citizens, however, are currently not on the list.
To be fair to Costco, the annual memberships are the store's main driver of profit and the reason why it's able to keep inventory prices so low. Membership discounts ultimately cut into the profit, which could be the reason why the list of people entitled to a discount is limited.
Seniors can still save money at Costco — here's how
The lack of senior-specific discounts is not ideal, but it doesn't mean seniors can't benefit from investing in a Costco membership. The most obvious perks are the wholesale grocery prices, which are lower than at most other retailers. Shopping can admittedly be a difficult experience for some seniors, but Costco actually offers grocery delivery to its members — including same-day delivery. It can be a great option for anyone who can't physically visit the warehouse.
Another issue that many retired citizens face is the cost of medication. A 2022 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) showed that about 20% of seniors attempted to cope with medication costs by skipping or self-lowering doses, not filling or delaying prescriptions, or using someone else's medication. Costco offers its members significant discounts on prescription drugs, ranging from 2% to 40%, as well as possible deals on certain types of insurance. Another health perk for seniors holding the Costco membership could be the store's partnership with Sesame Care, an online platform that connects patients and providers, offering several exclusive discounts to Costco customers.
Retirement is not all health and grocery bills, though. It's also newfound freedom and spare time. A lot of seniors spend their retirement traveling. Costco offers special travel deals to its members through Costco Travel, so seniors can still save money while booking their fun trips.