The Proper Way To Freeze Roast Beef (And Defrost It Later)
Is there such a thing as too much roast beef? As it turns out, there might be, but that's okay because this dish only gets better with time. Shove it in the fridge, look up some clever uses for leftover roast beef, and your lunches and dinners are covered for the next few days. Freeze it, and you can preserve the magic for a few more months — at least when it's stored properly. Take your time with all the necessary steps, and you'll have the original savory goodness waiting when you're ready to eat it again.
There are a lot of important things you need to know about freezing meat, and it starts with ensuring your freezer is at the right temperature — 0 degrees Fahrenheit or below is ideal. It's also crucial to first let the meat cool down in the fridge. Directly putting warm food into the freezer could badly defrost the surrounding area and create condensation that affects the meat's texture.
After cooling, tightly wrap the slices of meat in foil or freezer paper before sealing the package in a freezer bag with all the excess air squeezed out. When it hits the freezer, clear out the space around it for better air circulation. This will ensure the meat freezes quickly and minimize the chance of ice crystals forming. Write the date on the bag to keep track of how long the meat has been in the fridge. Ideally, three months should be the limit, as there might be a risk of freezer burn afterward.
How to defrost roast beef after freezing it
Nailing the freezing process is only half the battle; the other half lies in defrosting the roast beef properly. However, before doing that, you must ensure the meat is still good to eat. It could get freezer burn, reflected through discoloration of the meat's exterior and a dry, leathery texture. Also watch out for signs of spoilage, which include a rancid odor and sliminess.
Once the meat is deemed safe to eat, you can move on to defrosting it. Safety rule number one: Never just thaw the meat on the counter at room temperature — this is, in fact, one of the biggest mistakes people make when defrosting meat. This method can allow for harmful bacteria to grow. Instead, slowly defrost roast beef in the fridge over a day or two, depending on how large the meat cut is. Make sure to keep it on a plate on the bottom shelf so the drippings don't contaminate other foods.
If you don't have time for a pre-planned defrost, a water bath will work in a pinch. Simply submerge the frozen meat package in a bowl of cold water, change the water every 30 minutes to ensure it remains cold, and wait for an hour or so. Once thawed, reheat or cook the meat as soon as possible to get the best taste and texture. Continued to be refrigerated, it should last for another three to five days.