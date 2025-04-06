The Proper Way To Freeze Roast Beef (And Defrost It Later)

Is there such a thing as too much roast beef? As it turns out, there might be, but that's okay because this dish only gets better with time. Shove it in the fridge, look up some clever uses for leftover roast beef, and your lunches and dinners are covered for the next few days. Freeze it, and you can preserve the magic for a few more months — at least when it's stored properly. Take your time with all the necessary steps, and you'll have the original savory goodness waiting when you're ready to eat it again.

There are a lot of important things you need to know about freezing meat, and it starts with ensuring your freezer is at the right temperature — 0 degrees Fahrenheit or below is ideal. It's also crucial to first let the meat cool down in the fridge. Directly putting warm food into the freezer could badly defrost the surrounding area and create condensation that affects the meat's texture.

After cooling, tightly wrap the slices of meat in foil or freezer paper before sealing the package in a freezer bag with all the excess air squeezed out. When it hits the freezer, clear out the space around it for better air circulation. This will ensure the meat freezes quickly and minimize the chance of ice crystals forming. Write the date on the bag to keep track of how long the meat has been in the fridge. Ideally, three months should be the limit, as there might be a risk of freezer burn afterward.