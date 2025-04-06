The One Frozen Cake Brand That Isn't Worthy Of Your Sugar Craving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a whole industry dedicated to making it easier for dessert lovers to bake cakes, from boxed cake mixes to frozen cakes. And Tasting Table has tasted and ranked many packaged cake mixes. However, as easy as cake mixes are, frozen cakes are the ultimate convenience, prompting us to do some research of our own to figure out which brands are the best — and to find the one frozen cake brand that's decidedly not worthy of your sugar craving.

In our ranking of 6 store-bought frozen cakes, the Taste of Inspirations chocolate lava cake came in last place. The criteria for our ranking focused primarily on taste and texture, and this lava cake failed to deliver on both accounts. Instead of a rich, sophisticated chocolate flavor, these lava cakes tasted more like cheap, chalky hot chocolate mix. The texture of the cake crumb was disappointingly dry, too. And while the gooey center might've been a saving grace, the magic of the molten lava was completely ruined by a majorly flawed design in the packaging.

You're supposed to microwave these individual cakes in the plastic tin they're packaged with, but the cake sticks to the tin as it's nuked. Trying to get the lava cake out of its tin effectively destroyed its structural integrity as the cake was severed in half, spilling a puddle of gooey chocolate with half the cake broken to bits and the other half still stuck to the tin. It was less than satisfying.