The Creamy Dutch Liquor You Eat With A Spoon Instead Of Sipping

Though the origins of Advocaat aren't straightforward, the lore surrounding its invention sure is entertaining. One theory claims that 17th-century Dutch settlers sought to replicate a drink made with avocado, sugar, and rum but couldn't find avocados and had to devise a suitable alternative. The creative colonists began using eggs and brandy in an attempt to replicate buttery viscosity without having to nurse an avocado farm.

Advocaat, Dutch for lawyer, is also said to have been the drink of choice for those working in legal fields. Advocatenborrel is Dutch for lawyer's drink, with the word borrel referencing the tipples consumed during social gatherings. Such beverages were said to be facilitators of public speaking, as the libations would coat the throats of the those who had to speak clearly to crowds.

The traditional recipe is made with eggs, sugar, and a spirit like brandy or vodka. The concoction can also be flavored with vanilla or fruit. Different brands of Advocaat can offer different textures, and some labels, like Warninks, package the drink in bottles with larger necks to facilitate faster pours. Though the alcohol content can range from 14% to 20%, Advocaat is always rich and creamy, resembling an eggnog or custard. Granted, if settlers could make the drink, so can you, but if you want to try this eggy concoction for yourself, a delicate, careful hand is required in order to whip up the creamy sweet drink at home.