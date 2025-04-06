The Creamy Dutch Liquor You Eat With A Spoon Instead Of Sipping
Though the origins of Advocaat aren't straightforward, the lore surrounding its invention sure is entertaining. One theory claims that 17th-century Dutch settlers sought to replicate a drink made with avocado, sugar, and rum but couldn't find avocados and had to devise a suitable alternative. The creative colonists began using eggs and brandy in an attempt to replicate buttery viscosity without having to nurse an avocado farm.
Advocaat, Dutch for lawyer, is also said to have been the drink of choice for those working in legal fields. Advocatenborrel is Dutch for lawyer's drink, with the word borrel referencing the tipples consumed during social gatherings. Such beverages were said to be facilitators of public speaking, as the libations would coat the throats of the those who had to speak clearly to crowds.
The traditional recipe is made with eggs, sugar, and a spirit like brandy or vodka. The concoction can also be flavored with vanilla or fruit. Different brands of Advocaat can offer different textures, and some labels, like Warninks, package the drink in bottles with larger necks to facilitate faster pours. Though the alcohol content can range from 14% to 20%, Advocaat is always rich and creamy, resembling an eggnog or custard. Granted, if settlers could make the drink, so can you, but if you want to try this eggy concoction for yourself, a delicate, careful hand is required in order to whip up the creamy sweet drink at home.
Old is gold with some creamy Advocaat
Mix six or seven egg yolks with a few whole eggs and a cup of sugar. Once the sugar has dissolved, you can add your choice of vodka, brandy, or a flavored liqueur like vanilla or almond to the foamy mix before pouring the assembly into a double boiler, ideally with a heat-resistant vessel. Advocaat can also be made sans alcohol, and for teetotalers still want the subtle taste of rum, non-alcoholic rum extract can be dropped in.
The heat will thicken the eggs, but you'll want to make sure the temperature doesn't get too hot to not affect the alcohol or curdle the mixture. Once the concoction has reached 145 degrees Fahrenheit, set the bowl into an ice bath while continuing to stir the ingredients. Controlling the texture of the drink is one of the benefits of making this at home, and those looking for smoother consistencies can pour the drink through a sieve to remove any clumps that have formed.
Not only can Advocaat be poured directly into glasses to serve, but the eggy liqueur can be used to fill pies, top ice cream dishes, and flavor homemade whipped cream and ice cream recipes. Advocaat can also help make some pretty tasty cocktails, like the Dutch Breakfast Martini, Zabaglione, or a Beach Blond. In some circles, Advocaat may carry the taste of nostalgia, but we like to think that with the right preparation, even the past can become new again.