The Reason Traditional Greek Salad Is Served Without Lettuce

While some may hear the word salad and immediately think of plates of leafy greens drenched in dressing, a traditional Greek salad can look a bit different. What is called horiatiki — roughly translated as a Greek village salad — borrows from the seasons. In Greece, where salads are primarily served in the summer months, lettuce is grown in the winter. As a result, traditional Greek salads forgo lettuce for tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, green peppers, and visible chunks of feta cheese topped off with olive oil and a sprinkle of dried oregano to create a pleasing dish that freshens palates and brightens tables.

Though it's difficult to pinpoint the exact origins of the Greek salad, the recipe likely changed over time since tomatoes weren't commonly used in Greece until the end of the 19th century. Before tomatoes were introduced to Greek kitchens, people may have enjoyed feta, onions, and vegetables along with bread for snacks and as part of meals.