The Reason Traditional Greek Salad Is Served Without Lettuce
While some may hear the word salad and immediately think of plates of leafy greens drenched in dressing, a traditional Greek salad can look a bit different. What is called horiatiki — roughly translated as a Greek village salad — borrows from the seasons. In Greece, where salads are primarily served in the summer months, lettuce is grown in the winter. As a result, traditional Greek salads forgo lettuce for tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, green peppers, and visible chunks of feta cheese topped off with olive oil and a sprinkle of dried oregano to create a pleasing dish that freshens palates and brightens tables.
Though it's difficult to pinpoint the exact origins of the Greek salad, the recipe likely changed over time since tomatoes weren't commonly used in Greece until the end of the 19th century. Before tomatoes were introduced to Greek kitchens, people may have enjoyed feta, onions, and vegetables along with bread for snacks and as part of meals.
How has the Greek salad evolved?
What many people have come to identify as a Greek salad could be traced to a tourism boom in Athens, Greece, in the 1960s. At the time, some entrepreneurial caterers are said to have evaded local government fees with their culinary creation. Additional foodie folklore attributes the convenient salad recipe to a marketing ploy to get a bit more money for orders of a basic seasonal salad.
Variations of the Greek salad have since emerged, with the addition of various vegetables (like those in this winter Greek salad recipe), capers, seasonings, and unique serving styles like our Greek-style seven layer salad recipe. When made with fresh, local ingredients, the salad can stick to a humble dressing of olive oil and a quick splash of vinegar. Serve with a crisp glass of Assyrtiko, and you have a crowd-pleasing spread that may inspire spontaneous circles of dancing. The best part? You don't need to be a trained Greek chef to put a quick and easy meal like this together.