Here's How Much Seasoning You Really Get In A Dry Ranch Mix
Ranch, the cooling and tangy condiment that people put on almost everything, is widely available in many forms. From Wingstop to Chili's, basically every fast food joint or chain restaurant has its version of ranch dressing. Many people tend to use dry ranch packets as a great way to recreate the magic of a restaurant at home. But it's important to know how much a packet yields so you can get the amount of ranch you desire.
Although every brand that makes dry ranch seasoning is going to be slightly different based on the size of the packet, there will be approximately three tablespoons of seasoning powder in a one-ounce packet. Some brands, such as Hidden Valley Ranch and Watkins, will have smaller amounts than the standard one-ounce size. For example, when converting ounces to tablespoons (you can also do this with teaspoons), a 0.4-ounce packet will equal about one tablespoon, and a 0.85-ounce packet will be a bit over one and a half tablespoons.
A one-ounce packet of ranch mix will most likely yield a smaller amount of dressing or dip that might not be applicable for a larger serving/setting. You can work around this by doubling up on packets — you can either use two or three packets with a higher amount of sour cream, mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, or whatever you choose as your base.
How to make your own dry ranch mix
If three tablespoons (or lower, depending on packet size) isn't enough ranch for you, or if you aren't a fan of the premade options available on the market, you can easily make ranch seasoning at home. This process includes just a bit of preparation and the gathering of certain seasonings that you most likely already have on hand. The main ingredients of ranch seasoning are salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, dill, chives, and thyme. Some recipes will add other seasonings such as hot sauce or chili powder for a spicy twist.
Your measurements will depend on how much seasoning you're looking for, which will give you the freedom to double or half any recipe of your choosing. From our own homemade ranch seasoning recipe, which yields about 12 servings, you can add one and a half tablespoons of onion powder, half a tablespoon of parsley, dill, garlic powder, chives, and then a fourth of a cup of buttermilk powder, two teaspoons of kosher/regular salt, and other herbs as you please. Once you have your seasoning mix and you choose your sour cream, mayonnaise, or even Greek yogurt base, you'll soon have a ranch dressing that is even better than the store-bought ones found in a bottle.