Here's How Much Seasoning You Really Get In A Dry Ranch Mix

Ranch, the cooling and tangy condiment that people put on almost everything, is widely available in many forms. From Wingstop to Chili's, basically every fast food joint or chain restaurant has its version of ranch dressing. Many people tend to use dry ranch packets as a great way to recreate the magic of a restaurant at home. But it's important to know how much a packet yields so you can get the amount of ranch you desire.

Although every brand that makes dry ranch seasoning is going to be slightly different based on the size of the packet, there will be approximately three tablespoons of seasoning powder in a one-ounce packet. Some brands, such as Hidden Valley Ranch and Watkins, will have smaller amounts than the standard one-ounce size. For example, when converting ounces to tablespoons (you can also do this with teaspoons), a 0.4-ounce packet will equal about one tablespoon, and a 0.85-ounce packet will be a bit over one and a half tablespoons.

A one-ounce packet of ranch mix will most likely yield a smaller amount of dressing or dip that might not be applicable for a larger serving/setting. You can work around this by doubling up on packets — you can either use two or three packets with a higher amount of sour cream, mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, or whatever you choose as your base.