Are Ziploc Bags Microwave Safe?

It's a familiar tale. You get home late from work and you're starving. You go to the fridge and see a portion of last night's tasty lasagna in a Ziploc bag. The option of heating it up in a pot is off the table. It will take too long and just be a mess to clean-up. And then you wonder, "Is it possible to just heat it in the Ziploc bag?" The answer is yes, it is, but with a couple of caveats.

The maker of this simple but ingenious invention states on its website that it is safe to microwave food in Ziploc bags, but only to defrost or reheat an item. Translation: No baking or cooking. However, before you pop that bag of leftover lasagna into your microwave, remember that some types of food fare better than others in the microwave. Ziploc warns that if your food item is filled with lots of sugar or fat, these morsels of deliciousness are going to heat up much quicker. How can that be when microwaves are all about seeking out those water droplets to heat up?