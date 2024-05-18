The Dangers Of Microwaving Sugar Are More Serious Than You Think

With the popularity of tanghulu (the sweet and crunchy way to enjoy your favorite fruit) and dalgona candy surging across the internet, more and more people have been heating sugar into a hot amber syrup. Usually, one would heat the sugar on the stovetop to make these treats, but lately, people have been microwaving the sugar. While convenient and fast, it can be dangerous to microwave sugar. Now, we're not saying it's always dangerous to microwave sugar — We've even encouraged you to soften brown sugar in the microwave.

We're also not saying microwaves are dangerous. Time and time again, science has debunked the myths that microwaves and microwaved food are bad for your health. In fact, some types of food fare better in the microwave.

Then why is microwaving sugar dangerous, you ask? When you heat sugar in the microwave long enough to result in a bubbly, hot syrup, it can become dangerous, and it's more serious than you think. The sugar is so hot that it can melt holes through plastic containers and bowls. As a result, this hot sugar syrup can leak on someone and cause bodily damage as serious as burns. The container can also explode. According to BIZoom, a teenager in Australia, while trying to make dalgona candy from Squid Game, microwaved sugar in a plastic cup. It exploded in the microwave, and the child sustained first-degree burns on his hands and third-degree burns along with nerve damage on his legs.