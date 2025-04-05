If Your Pan Is Dirty, Fry Eggs In This Small Kitchen Tool Instead

Frying pans are mission-critical cookware. The best nonstick skillets and frying pans are the workhorses of any kitchen, especially if you like to make grilled cheese sandwiches on repeat for lunch and fried chicken for dinner in the evening. This can lead to quite the conundrum in the morning if you want to fry an egg and all of your frying pans are dirty, but it doesn't have to be problematic. Just use a metal ladle. Per a TikTok video posted by Andrew Zimmern, if you have an egg spoon, which looks a lot like a ladle, you can use it on the stove as a makeshift frying pan to fry an egg.

The professional chef demonstrated how to do so by holding his giant "egg spoon" made of copper directly over a gas stovetop to warm the makeshift frying pan up before adding some butter. After the butter melted, Zimmern cracked his egg into the ladle and let it fry. If you use this trick, it is important that you hold the handle — preferably while wearing an oven mitten — over the burner until your egg is completely fried.