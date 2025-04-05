The Little-Known Cleaning Benefit Of Vegetable Oil That's Safe And Effective

Dirty hands happen. When baking or cleaning in the kitchen, you are bound to get a little greasy. If you find soap isn't getting the job done and it's difficult to remove the grease from your palms and fingers, there's another option. You might be surprised to learn that while vegetable oil is great for frying and mission-critical when making those death by chocolate muffins everyone can't get enough of, it can also help you remove grease from your hands.

Vegetable oil is a solvent that breaks down and dissolves the pesky, greasy grime that just won't come off your hands. This is largely due to the principle of like dissolves like, which states non-polar solvents, i.e. the oil, dissolve non-polar solutes, i.e. the grease. How does it work? Rub a little — not a lot — of vegetable oil all over your hands. As you work the oil across your knuckles and the front and back of your hands, you will be able to see the dirt loosen up and bind to the oil.