The Popular Boxed Soup We Can't Honestly Recommend

Unfortunately, this boxed soup is the ultimate catfish. Not only does it look little like the photo on the box, but it also fails to deliver on its claims. Kettle & Fire boldly states that every bowl of aromatic soup (simmered for more than 14 hours) should feature a balance of "tender lentils, sweet carrots, and peppery bites of herbs." Instead of tender, sweet vegetables, you get a mushy, gelatinous mess with a surprisingly sour taste. Unfortunately, that texture refuses to go away. You literally have to break a clump of mush into smaller consumable pieces.

Although this soup uses organic ingredients like chicken bone broth, herbs, lentils, apple cider vinegar, spices, and veggies, most of them get muddled together. The only thing that successfully stands out is a bit of heat that can be attributed to the mixture of spices and herbs. Despite Kettle & Fire proudly stating that it has a higher quality standard than its competitors, the lentil and vegetable soup fails to deliver the high quality that was so eagerly promised.

Available for purchase both online and in stores, Kettle & Fire Lentil and Vegetable Soup sells for about $5 per 16-ounce box. For the amount of product you get, that's actually a reasonable price. And the full box counts as a serving size. For reference, a 10.75-ounce can of Campbell's soup contains two and a half servings. So, it's very possible you can get two servings out of Kettle & Fire Lentil and Vegetable Soup. However, since the look of it is enough to make you feel a little squeamish, it's understandable if you decide not to eat a whole serving.